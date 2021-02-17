MARKET NEWS

From Realme X7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy F62 | These are the best phones under Rs 30,000

We've listed the 128GB storage variants for all phones, so it is worth noting that some devices have other storage models as well.

Carlsen Martin
February 17, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
The Realme X7 Pro is arguably one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000. The X7 Pro is equipped with the fastest 5G chipset of any phone on this list and the best display and fastest charging speed. While the phone offers decent camera performance, it is unrivalled in other areas among its competitors.
Realme X7 Pro | Rs 29,999 | MediaTek Dimensity 1000+| 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED | 8GB/128GB | 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 32 MP | 4,500 mAh (65W) | The Realme X7 Pro is arguably one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000. The X7 Pro is equipped with the fastest 5G chipset of any phone on this list and the best display and fastest charging speed. While the phone offers decent camera performance, it is unrivalled in other areas among its competitors.
The Vivo V20 Pro is the best-looking smartphone on this list. The phone has a vibrant OLED display, an excellent set of cameras, and a fast 5G chipset. The one area where the V20 Pro struggles is in the software department, FuntouchOS could use some work.
Vivo V20 Pro | Rs 29,990 | Snapdragon 765G | 6.44-inch OLED | 8GB/128GB | 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 44 MP + 8 MP | 4,000 mAh (33W) | The Vivo V20 Pro is the best-looking smartphone on this list. The phone has a vibrant OLED display, an excellent set of cameras, and a fast 5G chipset. The one area where the V20 Pro struggles is in the software department, FuntouchOS could use some work.
The OnePlus Nord retains all the hardware aspects of the V20 Pro, while delivering significantly better software, arguably the best of any phone on the list. The Nord more than makes up for the average cameras, with other features, including the fast chipset, 90Hz panel, and clean software.
OnePlus Nord | Rs 27,999 | Snapdragon 765G | 6.44-inch 90Hz OLED | 8GB/128GB | 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP | 32 MP + 8 MP | 4,115 mAh (30W) | The OnePlus Nord retains all the hardware aspects of the V20 Pro, while delivering significantly better software, arguably the best of any phone on the list. The Nord more than makes up for the average cameras, with other features, including the fast chipset, 90Hz panel, and clean software.
The recently launched Samsung Galaxy F62 has all the bells and whistles of a top-tier mid-range phone. Its new Exynos 9825 chip can easily go head-to-head with the competition, while Samsung also does a great job with the software. It is worth noting that the F62 lacks 5G support, although you won’t need it in India, not yet at least.
Samsung Galaxy F62 | Rs 23,999 | Exynos 9825 | 6.7-inch AMOLED | 6GB/128GB | 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP | 32 MP | 7,000 mAh (25W) | The recently launched Samsung Galaxy F62 has all the bells and whistles of a top-tier mid-range phone. Its new Exynos 9825 chip can easily go head-to-head with the competition, while Samsung also does a great job with the software. It is worth noting that the F62 lacks 5G support, although you won’t need it in India, not yet at least.
While the LG G8x ThinQ is a pretty old device, its Snapdragon 855 SoC is more powerful than most chips on this list. Moreover, the G8x comes with a dual-screen attachment that can be paired with the phone. And finally, the icing on the cake comes in the form of an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
LG G8x ThinQ | Rs 27,990 | Snapdragon 855 | 6.4-inch OLED | 6GB/128GB | 12 MP + 13 MP | 32 MP | 4,000 mAh (12W) | IP68 Rating | While the LG G8x ThinQ is a pretty old device, its Snapdragon 855 SoC is more powerful than most chips on this list. Moreover, the G8x comes with a dual-screen attachment that can be paired with the phone. And finally, the icing on the cake comes in the form of an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The Realme X3 SuperZoom is one of the fastest phones on this list. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC that can run any task without much effort. Moreover, the X3 SuperZoom is the only phone on this list to offer a periscope camera, to get up close and personal to subjects.
Realme X3 SuperZoom | Rs 23,999 | Snapdragon 855+ | 6.57-inch 120Hz LCD | 8GB/128GB | 64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 32 MP + 8 MP | 4,200 mAh (30W) | The Realme X3 SuperZoom is one of the fastest phones on this list. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC that can run any task without much effort. Moreover, the X3 SuperZoom is the only phone on this list to offer a periscope camera, to get up close and personal to subjects.
The Mi 10i is one of the more affordable 5G devices in India. But that affordability brings excellent value as the phone has one of the best cameras of any device on this list as well as a sizeable battery and a super-smooth display. However, the MIUI OS skin does require some work.
Xiaomi Mi 10i | Rs 21,999 | Snapdragon 750G | 6.67-inch 120Hz LCD | 6GB/128GB | 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP | 4,820 mAh (33W) | The Mi 10i is one of the more affordable 5G devices in India. But that affordability brings excellent value as the phone has one of the best cameras of any device on this list as well as a sizeable battery and a super-smooth display. However, the MIUI OS skin does require some work.
The Moto G 5G was the first affordable 5G phone to arrive in India. The Moto G 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone that gets all the basics right while doubling down on superb software. In terms of hardware, Motorola doesn’t offer anything special; there’s no super-fast charging or high-refresh-rate panels.
Moto G 5G | Rs 20,999 | Snapdragon 750G | 6.7-inch LCD | 6GB/128GB | 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP | 5,000 mAh (20W) | The Moto G 5G was the first affordable 5G phone to arrive in India. The Moto G 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone that gets all the basics right while doubling down on superb software. In terms of hardware, Motorola doesn’t offer anything special; there’s no super-fast charging or high-refresh-rate panels.
The Pixel 4a is not quite a sub-30K smartphone, but if you want the very best on the software front, it is worth the extra Rs 2,000. Apart from a lack of a 5G chipset, the Pixel 4a is a pretty versatile handset, with the best camera of any phone on this list as well as a good spec sheet.
Google Pixel 4a | Rs 31,999 | Snapdragon 730G | 5.81-inch OLED | 6GB/128GB | 12.2 MP | 8 MP | 3,140 mAh (18W) | The Pixel 4a is not quite a sub-30K smartphone, but if you want the very best on the software front, it is worth the extra Rs 2,000. Apart from a lack of a 5G chipset, the Pixel 4a is a pretty versatile handset, with the best camera of any phone on this list as well as a good spec sheet.
The last phone on our list is the most expensive and will set you back 3K more than the sub-30K budget. But that is more than worth it when you consider that this phone uses a Snapdragon 865 SoC, the best chipset on this list, by a long shot. Apart from the chipset, the Mi 10T features versatile hardware across the board.
