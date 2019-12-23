LG G8X ThinQ arrives in India with dual-screen attachment and Snapdragon 855

LG recently dropped its second flagship smartphone in India this year. The LG G8X ThinQ launched under the radar in India last week and arrived with a dual-screen attachment. The G8X ThinQ is currently available in India for Rs 49,999.

LG’s latest flagship smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of in-built storage that is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 21W fast-charging and runs on Android 9.0 (Pie). In terms of connectivity, the G8X includes Bluetooth v5, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C and more.

In optics, the G8X ThinQ features a dual-rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 standard sensor and a 13-megapixel, f/2.4 ultrawide lens. You can record 4K video up to 60fps and 1080p video up to 240fps on the G8X. On the front, the device gets a 32-megapixel, f/1.9 aperture selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch.

The G8X ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) FullVision display with 403ppi pixel density and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It supports Google Lens and HDR10. You also get two 1.2W speakers with sound tuned by Meridian Audio. The LG G8X ThinQ arrives in Aurora Black colour option.