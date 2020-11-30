Moto G 5G launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000 mAh battery: Check price, specifications

Motorola has launched the Moto G 5G in India. The new mid-range smartphone under Rs 25,000 is the first in India to come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Moto G 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting December 7.

Moto G 5G price in India

Moto G 5G India price is set at Rs 20,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone comes in two colours - Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey. HDFC Bank cardholders can claim Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase of Moto G 5G.

As mentioned, Moto G 5G will be available on sale via Flipkart starting December 7 at 12 pm.

Moto G 5G specifications

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The screen sports a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera.

Under the hood, Moto G 5G gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with Snapdragon X52 5G modem and Adreno 650 GPU for graphics. The performance unit is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. You can expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the device sports a triple-camera system at the back. There is a 48 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, a 2 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro camera.

The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. Moto G 5G runs on Android 10 out of the box.

Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G, include 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and USB Type-C port. Moto G 5G features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The device is IP52 certified for dust protection.