Samsung Galaxy F62 First Impressions | A Samsung mid-ranger that can handle the heat

Samsung’s just dropped a new Galaxy F series smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy F62’s price in India is set at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 25,999. The Galaxy F62 debuts as a premium mid-range handset with some noteworthy features. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the Galaxy F62.

Straight off the bat, the first thing you notice about the F62 is its almost-glass finish, which Samsung calls “Glasstic”. The back may not be glass, but certainly gives the impression of glass. The Galaxy F62 is available in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey colour options, our review unit had the blue finish. The glossy finish looks pretty neat, although it attracts fingerprints way too easily. The camera module on the back blends into the design, while the bump is almost non-existent.

On the front, the F62 opts for a hole-punch camera cutout in the centre, with slim bezels on all sides. There’s a USB-C port, speaker grille, and most importantly, a headphone jack on the bottom. The SIM/MicroSD tray is located on the left, while the volume and power buttons are shifted to the right. The power button also doubles as a competent fingerprint reader. Overall, design and build quality are solid, although the slick finish is ruined by its susceptibility to fingerprints.

The Galaxy F62’s 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display features a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen isn’t the brightest around but does look sharp, outputting vibrant colours with just the right level of saturation. However, the lack of a high-refresh-rate does feel like a letdown. The F62 also losses out on the in-display fingerprint reader. On balance, the Galaxy F62 has a good display, but its nothing to write home about.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy F62 with a 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC, which Samsung claims have been optimized for gaming. The Exynos 9825 is paired with a Mali-G76 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. The model Samsung sent us had 6GB of RAM. The Exynos chip may not be the fastest but is a big step up from previous Exynos SoC’s used on past Samsung mid-rangers. Call of Duty: Mobile and Raid: Shadow Legends ran without much effort. The Exynos 9825 allowed me to completely max out the graphics and frame rates in Call of Duty: Mobile, something I couldn’t do on the Realme X7 Pro, which uses the Dimensity 1000+.

For optics, the Galaxy F62 packs a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP Sony IMX682 sensor at the helm. The other three camera sensors include a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, you get a 32 MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy F62’s rear camera can record videos in 4K resolution, while camera features include a Pro Mode, Single Take, AR Doodle Mode, and more.

Photos taken on the primary camera look pretty good in daylight.

Here’s the same shot on the ultrawide. Not too, shabby!

You can also take photos in full 64 MP resolution to retain more details in the shot.

Here’s a glance at Night Mode on the main camera.

Here's a shot using Night mode on the ultrawide camera.

Camera performance on the Galaxy F62 is good for the most part. It was exciting seeing the Single Take feature and the night mode on the wide, ultra-wide, and front camera. There’s a lot more testing to be done on the camera front, but my initial impression was upbeat and optimistic.

Another big highlight of the Galaxy F62 is its massive 7,000 mAh battery. You are looking at two whole days of battery life for an average user. It was also good to see that Samsung included a fast-charging adapter in the box, which takes around 90 minutes to get a 90-plus percent charge.

The Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.1 on top, which has a slick look and feel. The UI is relatively clean and works smoothly without any lag. It also features a dark mode, tons of customisations, and more. We’ll take a more in-depth look at One UI 3.1 in the full Galaxy F62 review.