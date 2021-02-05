Realme X7 Pro First Impressions | Is this the best 5G phone under Rs 30,000?

Realme has officially debuted its X7 series in India. The lineup includes two phones, namely, the Realme X7 and X7 Pro. The Realme X7 series features two mid-range devices that are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 5G chipsets. However, our focus today will be on the top-end Realme X7 Pro. The Realme X7 Pro's price in India is set at Rs 29,999, while the device will be available on sale from February 12. So, without any further delays, let's take a first look at the Realme X7 Pro.

When it comes to design and build quality, the Realme X7 Pro does quite fit the definition of premium but doesn't seem cheap by any means. The phone has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front as well as a screen protector. The all-black finish kinds of reminds me of the Pixel 4a, where simplicity reigned supreme. The Realme X7 Pro is available in Fantasy and Mystic Black, the former looks edgier, while the latter offers a more subtle look. I'd prefer the black version as I'm not a fan of the "Dare To Leap" branding.

The phone weighs 184g and features a relatively slim body, making it comfortable to grip and use. Realme opts for a polycarbonate frame that feels pretty sturdy, while the physical buttons on the sides are easy to access, making one-hand use easy. The Realme X7 Pro loses out on the headphone, but Realme has added a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter in the box. The X7 Pro's stereo speakers support Dolby Atmos and produce rich and detailed audio. I've gotten so used to Realme's edgy finishes that this subtle glossy black finish seems like a surprising, yet welcome change.

From the first time you use the Realme X7 Pro, it becomes pretty evident that the 'display' is one of the major highlights on the device. The X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ (2400x1080 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 91.6-percent screen-to-body ratio and HDR10+ support. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Realme claims that the screen has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and a maximum brightness of 800 nits under direct sunlight. I think this is the best screen on a Realme smartphone yet, and the best in this category.

In terms of performance, the Realme X7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset with the Mali-G77 GPU. The chip is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. We tested the phone in a few titles, and it had no problem running games with the settings fully maxed out. It is worth noting though that either the graphics or frame rate could be fully maxed out in Call of Duty: Mobile. I preferred maxing the frame rates and setting the graphics to high, rather than very high. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ is arguably one of the faster chips from the company and easily outperforms Qualcomm's mid-range 5G chips.

For optics, the Realme X7 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture at the helm. The other three camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP B&W portrait sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. The hole-punch notch on the front houses a 32 MP, f/2.45 selfie shooter. You can use night mode on both the front and rear cameras, while the main camera can record video in up to 4K resolution at 60fps. The cameras follow the same trend as with all Realme smartphones, the primary camera does an excellent job in bright outdoor light but struggles in low light. Let's take a look at a few samples.

The photos taken on the main camera captures good details and exposure, while HDR is handled quite well. I did notice a little noise while taken photos indoors without enough light.

Photos taken on the ultrawide camera are passable in good outdoor light, although the camera fails to keep pace with the main camera, with inconsistent results.

The phone also has a night mode, which does provide better exposure when clicking photos in lowlight, although some ambient light will be required to get good results. The night mode on the ultrawide shooter isn't very helpful; you are better off using the flash instead.

We will take a deeper dive into camera performance during our full review, but don't expect any big leaps in camera performance. In my little time with the phone, I found performance good in bright outdoor light and average in other situations, although the ultrawide shooter could use some work.

The Realme X7 Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery that can easily get you through a full day of use, although I set the phone's refresh rate on "Auto", rather than running it on 120Hz all the time. However, getting just about a day's worth of battery life isn't impressive; what's remarkable is the X7 Pro's super-fast charging speed. Realme has bundled the phone with a 65W charging adapter in the box that can fully power up the phone in around 40 minutes. We got about 35 percent of battery life in a 15-minute charge.

On the software front, nothing much has changed, with the phone running Android 10 with the Realme UI skin. While Realme has begun an early access program for some smartphones, it could be a while before we see the X7 Pro running on Android 11. Not much has changed with Realme UI, there's a good amount of customization, but bloatware and push notifications are a constant issue. However, you can uninstall a lot of junk apps, while notifications can be disabled from their respective app.