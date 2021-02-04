Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 launched in India with 64MP camera, up to 4,500 mAh battery: Check price, specs, availability

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 price in India has been announced. The Realme X7 series launched in India comes with a 5G-supported processor, 64MP primary camera, and up to 65W fast charging. The Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro sale starts on February 12, and February 10 via Flipkart and Realme India website.

Realme X7 Pro price in India

Realme X7 Pro India price is set at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The smartphone comes in Fantasy, and Mystic black colour options.

The device goes on sale starting February 10 via Flipkart and Realme India website.

Realme X7 price in India

Realme X7 India price is set at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 21,999.

It comes in Space Silver, and Nebula colour options.

Realme X7 sale starts on February 12 via Flipkart and Realme India website.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

Realme X7 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen comes with a 120Hz refresh rate support and has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It has a 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge support. The Realme X7 Pro performance unit includes a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor based on 7nm fabrication. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory.

The device comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 64MP f/1.8 Sony IMX686 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.25 aperture. The other two 2MP f/2.4 sensors are for Portrait and macro photography.

For selfies, the device houses a 32MP f/2.45 front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

The device weighs 184 grams and is 8.5mm thick. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, GPS, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, etc.

Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent with a peak brightness of 600 nits.

The device packs a 4310 mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charger. It arrives with a 65W fast charger inside the box.

At the back, there is a 64MP triple-camera setup. The 64MP f/1.8 sensor is clubbed with an 8MP f/2.3 ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera.

For selfies, the device has a 16MP f/2.5 front camera.

Under the hood, Realme X7 specifications include a Dimensity 800U 5G processor. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

The device weighs 176 grams and is 8.1mm thick. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.