Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on mobile phones

There's an offer for every budget. Carlsen Martin If you are looking at upgrading your current smartphone, then there’s no better time than the present. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is set to take place on October 17, with Prime members getting early access to deals on October 16. So, without any further delays, we’ve lined up the best mobile deals on Amazon across every budget. If you are working with a sub-50K budget, then Amazon has several options. The iPhone 11’s price will start from Rs 47,999 during the sale, while Apple is also bundling the iPhone 11 and Airpods with charging case for Rs 54,900. For more details on that deal, head over to the link. If you are thinking iPhone 12, the cheapest iPhone 12 starts at around 70K, which puts the iPhone 11 in a completely different budget. If you are an Android fanboy, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is one of the best premium phones on offer during the sale. The Mi 10 will start from Rs 44,999, down from the original Rs 49,999 price tag. While Xiaomi’s Mi 10T Pro is set to arrive this week, the Mi 10 is still the company’s most premium smartphone. Another excellent flagship you can buy during Amazon’s sale is the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. The Galaxy S10 will be priced at Rs 39,999, while the Galaxy S10+ will set you back Rs 44,999. Want to access the S Pen without breaking the bank, then the Galaxy Note 10 Lite might be a good option for Rs 37,999. OnePlus is also offering a discount on the OnePlus 8 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. The OnePlus 8 has seen a big price cut, in the wake of the OnePlus 8T’s arrival, now starting from Rs 39,999. Want to buy a mid-range smartphone at a good price, then the Samsung Galaxy M51 is the way to go. Samsung’s latest mid-ranger features some monstrous specs and will be available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999 during the sale. Looking to buy an affordable phone during Amazon’s sale; then the Galaxy M31s or Galaxy M31 might be the right device for you. The Galaxy M31s will be priced at Rs 18,499 during the sale, while the M31 will start from Rs 15,499. Both phones will be receiving a Rs 1,000 discount, but the vanilla M31 gets a further Rs 1,000 cashback on purchases via Amazon Pay. Additionally, the Galaxy A21 also gets a 1K price cut, now starting from Rs 12,999. Another affordable smartphone going on sale is the Redmi Note 9 series. All three Redmi Note 9 phones are getting a Rs 1,000 price cut during the sale. The Redmi Note 9 will start from Rs 10,999, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be priced at Rs 12,999 and 15,999, respectively. The newly launched budget Nokia smartphone is also getting a price cut during Amazon’s sale. If you are looking for a phone under 15,000 rupees with stock Android, then the Nokia 5.3 might be a good option, especially considering its 1K price cut during the sale. Another affordable phone getting a price cut during Amazon’s sale is the Oppo A52. The recently launched Oppo A52 will be priced at Rs 13,990, down from its original 16,990 price. First Published on Oct 15, 2020 06:46 pm