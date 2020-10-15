Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on mobile phones

Looking to buy an affordable phone during Amazon’s sale; then the Galaxy M31s or Galaxy M31 might be the right device for you. The Galaxy M31s will be priced at Rs 18,499 during the sale, while the M31 will start from Rs 15,499. Both phones will be receiving a Rs 1,000 discount, but the vanilla M31 gets a further Rs 1,000 cashback on purchases via Amazon Pay. Additionally, the Galaxy A21 also gets a 1K price cut, now starting from Rs 12,999.