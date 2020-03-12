App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max launched in India: All you need to know

The Redmi Note 9 Pro series starts from Rs 12,999 in India.

Carlsen Martin
For the first time, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note series without a standard Note model. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max recently debuted in India through an online event. The Redmi Note 9 series brings major improvements in key areas.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with the Adreno 618 GPU. The phone packs a 5020 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging support. The Note 9 Pro runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin out of the box. In terms of performance, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also gets a Snapdragon 720G chipset but can be paired with up 8GB of RAM as opposed to six on the Note 9 Pro. While battery capacity is similar on both devices, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max supports 33W fast-charging.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is covered with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back with a plastic frame while offering a splash-proof design. The device features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The phone gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR Blaster and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Redmi Note 9 Pro boasts an Aura Balance design and will be available in Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black, and Glacier White. In terms of design, display, and finish, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a carbon copy of the Note 9 Pro.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a quad-camera setup in a symmetrical layout on the back. The cameras on the back include a 48-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture primary sensor, an 8-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the punch-hole notch houses a 16-megapixel shooter.
The biggest difference between the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max comes in camera specs. Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The other three sensors are the same as those on the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Ultrawide, Macro, Depth). However, the punch-hole notch on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 32-megapixel front shooter.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in two variants, starting from Rs 12,999 for the entry-level 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB Redmi Note 9 Pro will set you back Rs 15,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale on March 17 through Xiaomi’s official Indian website and Amazon India.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts from Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB configuration, while the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999. Xiaomi is also offering a 6GB + 128GB Redmi Note 9 Pro Max model for Rs 16,999. The first sale for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be held on March 25 on Xiaomi’s official Indian website and Amazon India.
First Published on Mar 12, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Xiaomi

