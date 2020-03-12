Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max launched in India: All you need to know

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with the Adreno 618 GPU. The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging support. The Note 9 Pro runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin out-of-the-box. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also gets a Snapdragon 720G chipset but comes paired with up 8GB of RAM as opposed to six on the Note 9 Pro. While battery capacity is similar on both devices, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max supports 33W fast-charging.