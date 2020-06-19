Oppo A52 with 5,000 mAh battery and quad camera setup now available in India

The Oppo A52 was initially unveiled in India back in April. However, due to the circumstances at the time, the phone was never made available. The company has finally unveiled the Oppo A52 in the country. The phone is available on both Amazon India and Flipkart.

The Oppo A52 is priced at Rs 16,990 in India and is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The company is offering users a no-cost EMI payment option as well as a 10-percent discount up to Rs 1,000 for SBI credit cardholders.

The Oppo A52 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout and a 90.5-percent screen-to-body ratio. The A52 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the ColorOS 7.1 skin.

For optics, the Oppo A52 gets a quad-camera setup consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. Additionally, the notch on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the A52 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G VoLTE. The phone’s storage can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 256GB. The Oppo A52’s fingerprint reader is mounted on the side of the device. The phone is available in Twilight Black and Stream White colour options.