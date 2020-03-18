Samsung debuts Galaxy M21 in India for Rs 12,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M21 in India. The new Galaxy M-series smartphone comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery and many other upgrades over its predecessor.

The device comes in two storage options — 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The 4GB RAM variant has been launched for Rs 12,999. Samsung has not unveiled the price of the higher storage variant.

The budget smartphone comes in two colour options — Midnight Blue and Raven Black.

Galaxy M21 sale begins starting March 23 via Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display with a 1080*2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and comes with over 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, Galaxy M21 packs an Exynos 9611 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As mentioned earlier, Galaxy M21 offers a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

For optics, there is a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor. The other two camera lenses feature an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

The notch on the top of the display houses a 20MP front camera sensor.

Galaxy M21 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock. The smartphone boots on Android 10 based One UI 2.0.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.