OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specs compared

What are the differences between the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 Pro?
OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus 8T in India. Unlike last year, the OnePlus didn’t reveal a ‘Pro’ version in the ‘T’ series. The OnePlus 8T 5G is priced at Rs 42,999 in India, which puts it right in the middle of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. You can check out how the OnePlus 8T 5G stacks up against the OnePlus 8 here.
In this comparison, we will take a look at how the OnePlus 8T stacks up to the OnePlus 8 Pro.OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8T 5G
|Specs
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|OnePlus 8T
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 865
|Snapdragon 865
|Display
|6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz
|6.55 FHD+ Fluid, AMOLED 120Hz
|RAM
|8GB/12GB
|8GB/12GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|128GB/256GB
|Rear Camera
|48 MP, f/1.8 (PDAF, OIS, Laser AF) + 8 MP, f/2.2 Telephoto (PDAF, OIS) + 48 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide (PDAF) + 5 MP Colour Filter
|48 MP, f/1.7 (PDAF, OIS) + 16 MP Ultrawide, f/2.2 + Macro + Monochrome
|Front Camera
|16 MP, f/2.5
|16 MP, f/2.4
|Battery
|4510 mAh, 30W Fast Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, 3W Reverse Wireless Charging
|4500 mAh, 65W Fast Charging
|Software
|Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0
|Android 11; OxygenOS 11
|Price
|Rs 54,999 / Rs 59,999
|Rs 42,999 / Rs 45,999
OnePlus 8T Launch Event Highlights
In terms of design, both OnePlus handsets feature a glass back and aluminium frame. There is Gorilla Glass protection on the front of both phones as well, but only the OnePlus 8 Pro features a curved screen. The OnePlus 8 Pro also boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The OnePlus 8T features the same FHD+ resolution as the standard 8, but gets a 120Hz panel, while the OnePlus 8 Pro opts for a QHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is worth noting that all three OLED panels here are pretty good and just about as good as it gets, given their specs.
Nothing really changes on the performance and software fronts. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 8T 5G ships with Android 11 based OxygenOS 11, but you can upgrade to Android 11 on the OnePlus 8 Pro as well.
The battery is more or less the same across the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T. Charging is where the differences lie. The OnePlus 8T 5G features faster charging, with the company including a 65W Wrap charge adapter in the box. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is limited to 30W fast charging but also supports 30W fast wireless charging.
In terms of cameras, both phones feature a quad-camera setup, but that’s where the similarities end. The OnePlus 8 Pro uses the new and improved Sony IMX689 primary sensor, while the OnePlus 8T opts for the same Sony IMX586 sensor on the OnePlus 8. Additionally, the 48 MP ultrawide camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro is also better than the 16 MP shooter on the OnePlus 8T. Lastly, the telephoto camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro offers more utility than the macro camera on the OnePlus 8T.The last difference between these two phones is the price. The price difference between the two phones is around 12K. With the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company seems to be competing with the likes of premium smartphones like the iPhone 11, Galaxy S20, and Xiaomi Mi 10. However, the OnePlus 8T sits closer to the flagship killer space and will likely go up against smartphones like the iPhone SE and Realme X50 Pro. In our view, the OnePlus 8 Pro opts for a no-compromise approach, while the OnePlus 8T cuts some corners but retain much of that flagship experience at a better price.