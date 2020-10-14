OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specs compared

OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus 8T in India. Unlike last year, the OnePlus didn’t reveal a ‘Pro’ version in the ‘T’ series. The OnePlus 8T 5G is priced at Rs 42,999 in India, which puts it right in the middle of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. You can check out how the OnePlus 8T 5G stacks up against the OnePlus 8 here.

In this comparison, we will take a look at how the OnePlus 8T stacks up to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Specs OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8T Chipset Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 Display 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz 6.55 FHD+ Fluid, AMOLED 120Hz RAM 8GB/12GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 (PDAF, OIS, Laser AF) + 8 MP, f/2.2 Telephoto (PDAF, OIS) + 48 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide (PDAF) + 5 MP Colour Filter 48 MP, f/1.7 (PDAF, OIS) + 16 MP Ultrawide, f/2.2 + Macro + Monochrome Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 16 MP, f/2.4 Battery 4510 mAh, 30W Fast Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, 3W Reverse Wireless Charging 4500 mAh, 65W Fast Charging Software Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0 Android 11; OxygenOS 11 Price Rs 54,999 / Rs 59,999 Rs 42,999 / Rs 45,999

OnePlus 8T Launch Event Highlights

In terms of design, both OnePlus handsets feature a glass back and aluminium frame. There is Gorilla Glass protection on the front of both phones as well, but only the OnePlus 8 Pro features a curved screen. The OnePlus 8 Pro also boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The OnePlus 8T features the same FHD+ resolution as the standard 8, but gets a 120Hz panel, while the OnePlus 8 Pro opts for a QHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is worth noting that all three OLED panels here are pretty good and just about as good as it gets, given their specs.

Nothing really changes on the performance and software fronts. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 8T 5G ships with Android 11 based OxygenOS 11, but you can upgrade to Android 11 on the OnePlus 8 Pro as well.

The battery is more or less the same across the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T. Charging is where the differences lie. The OnePlus 8T 5G features faster charging, with the company including a 65W Wrap charge adapter in the box. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is limited to 30W fast charging but also supports 30W fast wireless charging.

In terms of cameras, both phones feature a quad-camera setup, but that’s where the similarities end. The OnePlus 8 Pro uses the new and improved Sony IMX689 primary sensor, while the OnePlus 8T opts for the same Sony IMX586 sensor on the OnePlus 8. Additionally, the 48 MP ultrawide camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro is also better than the 16 MP shooter on the OnePlus 8T. Lastly, the telephoto camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro offers more utility than the macro camera on the OnePlus 8T.