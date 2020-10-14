OnePlus 8T Launch Event Live Updates: OnePlus 8T with 120Hz Display, HDR10+, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge support launched; OnePlus Nord Ash Gray variant also unveiled at Rs 29,999

OnePlus is set to launch the 8T 5G in India tonight. The OnePlus 8T launch event starts today at 7.30 pm IST. The company is expected to launch a bunch of other products alongside the OnePlus 8T. While OnePlus has not confirmed official pricing, the leaks suggest the price of the OnePlus 8T will start from Rs 42,999.

OnePlus 8T specifications confirmed so far include a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED flat display with a max brightness of 1,100 nits, a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup on the back. The company also teased the new OnePlus 8T camera module housing the four camera sensors and LED flash.