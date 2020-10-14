172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oneplus-8t-launch-event-live-updates-price-specifications-camera-display-global-launch-one-plus-8t-live-streaming-5963661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Oct 14, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8T Launch Event Live Updates: OnePlus 8T with 120Hz Display, HDR10+, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge support launched; OnePlus Nord Ash Gray variant also unveiled at Rs 29,999

OnePlus 8T Launch Event: Catch all the updates live as OnePlus launches its newest, most premium smartphone, the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus is set to launch the 8T 5G in India tonight. The OnePlus 8T launch event starts today at 7.30 pm IST. The company is expected to launch a bunch of other products alongside the OnePlus 8T. While OnePlus has not confirmed official pricing, the leaks suggest the price of the OnePlus 8T will start from Rs 42,999.

OnePlus 8T specifications confirmed so far include a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED flat display with a max brightness of 1,100 nits, a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup on the back. The company also teased the new OnePlus 8T camera module housing the four camera sensors and LED flash.
  • October 14, 2020 08:10 PM IST

    And that's a wrap for cameras!

  • October 14, 2020 08:08 PM IST

    There's a new Video Nightscape Mode as well. 

  • October 14, 2020 08:07 PM IST

    The new camera can automatically switch to Nightscape mode in lowlight. 

  • October 14, 2020 08:06 PM IST

    Let's talk cameras! Yes, that 48 MP main camera features OIS!

  • October 14, 2020 08:04 PM IST

    The 65W charging can power the phone's 4,500 mAh battery to 60% in just 15 minutes. 

  • October 14, 2020 08:00 PM IST

    The only thing better than fast charging is super-fast charging!

  • October 14, 2020 07:59 PM IST

    Play Fortnite at 90fps on your OnePlus 8T.   

  • October 14, 2020 07:57 PM IST

    The OnePlus 8T offers "the best" performance of any OnePlus phone. Sounds like we are going to be able to play games at 120fps without much effort.

  • October 14, 2020 07:55 PM IST

    Moving on to performance and OnePlus isn't messing around here!

  • October 14, 2020 07:53 PM IST

    8192 bgithness adjustments, more than any other Android smartphone.

