OnePlus 8T 5G launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 48MP quad-camera, 120Hz display, 65W Warp charge: Check India price, specs, where to buy

OnePlus 8T 5G has been launched in India. The latest premium smartphone from OnePlus' stable comes with a bunch of incremental upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus 8. OnePlus 8T price in India starts at Rs 42,999.

OnePlus Nord Gray Ash, OnePlus 8T price in India

OnePlus 8T 5G price for the 8GB + 128GB is set at Rs 42,999, whereas the OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs 45,999. The smartphone comes in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colours.

OnePlus Nord Grey Ash variant was also launched alongside the OnePlus 8T and is priced at Rs 29,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB variant.

OnePlus 8T 5G sale in India

OnePlus 8T sale starts October 17 via Amazon India during the Great Indian Festival sale.

OnePlus 8T specifications

OnePlus 8T 5G features the same 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display size as the OnePlus 8. However, the screen is now flat and the refresh rate has been bumped up to 120Hz.

Under the hood, OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with X55 modem for 5G support. The processor on OnePlus 8T 5G is paired with 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast-charging via USB Type-C. The company claims that the 65W fast-charger can recharge the OnePlus 8T battery completely within 39 minutes. Moreover, it supports 45W PD charging.

There is a quad-camera setup on the back of the OnePlus 8T. You get a 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX586 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The other three OnePlus 8T camera sensors include a 16MP f/2.2 Sony IMX481 ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

OnePlus 8T rear camera comes with features like CINE Aspect Ratio Video Recording, Video Portrait, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Macro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, Smart Pet Capture, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image, Filter, Video Focus Tracking, Super Stable, Video Nightscape

For selfies, you get a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX471 front camera with EIS inside the hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2x2 MIMO. OnePlus 8T 5G features an in-display fingerprint and face unlock for biometric authentication.

The smartphone boots on OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. OnePlus 8T 5G weighs 188 grams and is 8.44mm thick.