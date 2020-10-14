OnePlus 8T First Impressions | An excellent smartphone but most changes come on the software front

The 4,500 mAh battery on the OnePlus 8T is more than sufficient of getting you through a full day of use on a single charge. The 4,500 mAh battery capacity is just about the same as that on the OnePlus 8 Pro and is currently the standard size for most 2020 flagships. However, the star of the show here is not the battery, but the 65W charging adapter included in the box. Yes, 65W, we’re talking zero to hundred in around 40 minutes. This feels so much faster, even if you’re upgrading from a 30W charger. The downside here is that there is no wireless charging, but we don’t think you will need it all that much.