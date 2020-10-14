OnePlus 8T First Impressions | An excellent smartphone but most changes come on the software front

A slightly better OnePlus 8 with a 65W X-factor, but do you really need it? Carlsen Martin OnePlus just dropped a new smartphone in India. The OnePlus 8T 5G brings several improvements over the OnePlus 8. Unlike last year, OnePlus hasn’t added a ‘Pro’ version to the ‘T’ series. The OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs 42,999 in India and arrives in two variants - an 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, the latter will set you back Rs 45,999. The OnePlus 8T 5G will go on sale for the first time during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale on October 17. So, without any further delays, let’s take a first look at the OnePlus 8T 5G. First off, the OnePlus 8T 5G is slightly smaller than the 8 Pro and losses out on the curved display edges. Since the screen curvature doesn’t really offer any utility, this won’t be a major loss. The handset features a new glossy glass back panel in an Aquamarine Green finish. The vertical camera layout has been replaced by a rectangular box-shaped module. Despite its flashy looks, the panel doesn’t seem to attract fingerprints. Additionally, the OnePlus 8T 5G retains the hole-punch cutout for the front camera. You also get Gorilla Glass protection on the front as well as an aluminium frame. The full glass body, coupled with the aluminium frame, does make the phone heavier than usual. OnePlus has equipped the 8T 5G with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to that of the OnePlus 8 Pro, although you are left with an FHD+ screen resolution. To be honest, the lower resolution wasn’t an issue, you barely notice the difference at this size, unless you are really looking for it. But overall, the display is pretty sharp as far as FHD+ AMOLED panels are concerned, this is certainly one of the best out there. For performance, the OnePlus 8T 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Unlike last year, the ‘T’ version doesn’t get the ‘Plus’ version of the flagship Snapdragon chip. However, it didn’t really make a difference; the SD 865 is a pretty capable chip and ensures the overall experience is second to none. Call of Duty Mobile ran without a hitch, providing a smooth experience with the settings maxed out. The chipset on the OnePlus 8T is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In optics, the OnePlus 8T 5G gets a 48 MP quad-camera setup. The phone features a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 16 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter with a 123-degree FoV, a 2 MP Monochrome lens, and a 5 MP macro camera. The main camera here features optical image stabilisation and can record 4K video at up to 60fps. On the front, the hole-punch notch houses a 16 MP, f/2.4 Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies. The main camera capture photos with good details and dynamic range in bright outdoor light. This shot was taken to provide a brief idea of camera consistency between the main and ultra-wide cameras. Results on the ultrawide are serviceable, but again you can see the difference in consistency between the two cameras. The OnePlus 8T also gets an improved Nightscape mode. When using auto mode in a dimly lit environment, the new AI algorithm automatically detects the lighting condition and stacks multiple photos to capture a brighter and more detailed picture. You can also use night mode on the ultrawide camera, although this particular photo was taken in near-pitch darkness. The 4,500 mAh battery on the OnePlus 8T is more than sufficient of getting you through a full day of use on a single charge. The 4,500 mAh battery capacity is just about the same as that on the OnePlus 8 Pro and is currently the standard size for most 2020 flagships. However, the star of the show here is not the battery, but the 65W charging adapter included in the box. Yes, 65W, we’re talking zero to hundred in around 40 minutes. This feels so much faster, even if you’re upgrading from a 30W charger. The downside here is that there is no wireless charging, but we don’t think you will need it all that much. The OnePlus 8T 5G runs on Android 11 with the new OxygenOS 11 skin. The OnePlus 8T is the first smartphone to the new OxygenOS 11, which gets new features and a design revamp, opting for a more minimalist look. There are newly optimised animations and gestures, as well as customisations to meet your personal preferences. There is a new dark mode and an Always on display that can be customised with different clock styles, Bitmojis, and more. ZenMode 2.0 is also available on OxygenOS 11. The overall software experience here is quite pleasing. Our first impressions of the OnePlus 8T 5G was overwhelmingly positive. Sure, there are a few noticeable absentees here like an IP rating and wireless charging, but so is the premium price. You’ll have to wait for our full review to get a better look at camera performance, but the display, battery, software, performance, and design on this phone are all top-notch. With the OnePlus 8T, the company has made just the right number of improvements over the standard OnePlus 8, while retaining the same price. It seems like OnePlus is heading back to its flagship killer origins with the OnePlus 8T while offering the OnePlus 8 Pro for users who demand a no-compromise, premium smartphone. You’ll have to wait for our full review of the OnePlus 8T 5G, to get a better look at camera performance, but this device brings just the right amount of improvements to justify its price. First Published on Oct 14, 2020 08:52 pm