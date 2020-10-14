OnePlus 8T launched in India at starting price of Rs 42,999: How it fares against the OnePlus 8 and which one should you buy

Shenzhen-based OEM OnePlus has launched its most premium smartphone, the OnePlus 8T 5G in India. The gadget comes with a bunch of incremental upgrades over the OnePlus 8. Key OnePlus 8T specifications include a 120Hz display, 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging and a Snapdragon 865 SoC. What are the differences between OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8? Is the OnePlus 8T better than OnePlus 8?

Parameters OnePlus 8T 5G OnePlus 8 5G Display 6.55-inch Full HD+ flat AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. 6.55-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor RAM and Storage options 8GB LPDDR4x+ 128GB UFS 3.1 12GB LPDDR4x + 256GB UFS 3.1 8GB + 128GB UFS 3.0 Close Rear Camera 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX586 primary sensor + 16MP f/2.2 Sony IMX481 ultra-wide lens + MP macro lens + a 2MP monochrome sensor. 48MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro lens Front camera 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX471 16MP Battery 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast-charging 4,300 mAh with 30T Warp charge OS Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11. Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10 Security Optical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Optical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity

OnePlus 8T 5G launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 48MP quad-camera, 120Hz display, 65W Warp charge: Check India price, specs, where to buy options 5G, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2x2 MIMO 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C Colour Options Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, Glacier Green. Price OnePlus 8T 8GB + 128GB for Rs 42,999, OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB for Rs 45,999. OnePlus 8 5G with 6GB + 64GB storage for Rs 41,999, OnePlus 8 5G with 8GB + 128GB storage for Rs 44,999,OnePlus 8 5G with 12GB + 256GB storage for Rs 49,999.

Here is a spec-comparison of OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8.

Summary

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 8T is an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 8. The key areas where the OnePlus 8T 5G has improved is the battery, fast-charging support, a higher refresh rate display, and slightly-better camera setup.

OnePlus 8T 5G features a bigger 4,500 mAh battery with support for a faster 65W WARP charging tech. The 2MP macro camera has been replaced with a 5MP macro sensor on the OnePlus 8T 5G. The 48MP sensor and the 16MP ultrawide lens are shared by both the devices. OnePlus 8T gets an additional 2MP monochrome lens.

OnePlus 8T also sports a 120Hz AMOLED display. The screen is flat, unlike the OnePlus 8's curved edge display.

Both smartphones feature the same performance unit with a Snapdragon 865 processor.

OnePlus 8T price in India starts at Rs 42,999. For the price, the smartphone is certainly a better deal than its predecessor, the OnePlus 8.