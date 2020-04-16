The new iPhone SE makes a very compelling case for best flagship killer and here’s why

Apple recently launched its second iPhone SE under the radar. The 2020 iPhone SE is bigger than its predecessor and has a similar design to the iPhone 8. At first glance, the new iPhone SE does not look any different from an old iPhone model. But despite its looks, the iPhone SE makes a compelling case for the best compact phone in 2020; and here’s why.

Performs like a Champ

Unlike the Google Pixel 3a series, Apple has gone all out. The new iPhone SE has the same chipset as Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 series. Apple’s A13 Bionic SoC is one of the best-performing chipsets, comparable to the Snapdragon 855+, Exynos 990 and Kirin 990, ensuring best-in-class performance.

Possibly the best camera in its range?

Another area where the iPhone SE 2 really stands out is the camera. Yes, flagship killers from Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, etc. all have more than one camera, but the new iPhone SE offers one incredible camera. According to Apple, the new iPhone SE can deliver the same performance as the primary camera sensor on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Firstly, that is a huge deal, considering the iPhone 11 Pro’s camera is miles ahead of anything the other brands (Realme, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and Oppo) offer at this price point. Secondly, the camera consistency on budget flagship smartphones is not uniform across all the sensors; this means photos on the main camera will not be as good as those on the ultrawide.

So most average consumers default to the primary camera for almost all their photography and videography requirements. Apple will use machine learning to detect depth and faces for portrait shots on the iPhone SE, so do not be surprised if portrait shots are not as good as the iPhone 11 Pro. In terms of video, the iPhone SE can capture 4K video at 60 fps, while the primary sensor supports OIS and PDAF, which is as good as it gets.

Price is Right

The second iPhone SE starts from USD 399 globally and Rs 42,500 in India. This puts the iPhone SE 2020 in the same league as the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It is only slightly more expensive than the Realme X50 Pro, iQOO 3, OnePlus 7T and other Android flagship killers.

And There's More

The new Apple iPhone SE also supports 18W fast charging and Qi wireless charging, the same as that on the iPhone 11 Pro. Since the iPhone SE2 runs on iOS 13, you also get all the benefits of Apple’s excellent software.

Conclusion

Now, the new iPhone SE is by no means perfect, the display is below par, the design is outdated, and the battery is just about the smallest of any modern smartphone. But then again, no flagship killer is perfect, that is precisely the reasons they are branded as such, there is always some compromise.

But Apple’s compromises come in areas that do not seem that important. The battery management on iOS should help you get through the workday on a full charge with ease, the display is not going to be an issue if you don’t watch movies and shows on your smartphone and the design, well, that cannot be helped. Still, the trade-off for this amazing camera seems like a small price to pay.

This is arguably the best phone on the market if you want to make the switch to iOS or upgrade an older iPhone without breaking the bank. It also offers an excellent gateway into Apple’s ecosystem. But beyond that, the 2020 iPhone SE might just be the best compact phone on the market.