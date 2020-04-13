iPhone SE 2020 to launch this month, 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in Oct: Report

The rumour mill continues to churn out new information about the upcoming iPhone SE 2020, aka iPhone 9. Another report speculates that the Apple iPhone SE 2020 will launch during mid-April. The report also claims that the 6.7-inch iPhone, dubbed as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will be available starting mid-October.

Analyst Jeff Pu has reportedly shared his research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities in which he claims that the iPhone 12’s “Engineering Verification Test” (EVT) has been pushed by two weeks due to the current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays.

Apple is rumoured to launch four new iPhones as part of the iPhone 12 series. Out of the four, the premium Pro variants will have a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch display, whereas the ‘more affordable’ non-Pro models will feature a 5.4-inch and a 6.1-inch display. According to Pu, the EVT of the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models has been pushed by two weeks to late-April, and to mid-May for the 6.7-inch variant, reported MacRumors.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Pu further expects that Apple will make the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 available in mid-October, and the other three variants in September. The two-phase rollout would be similar to 2018, wherein the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were released in September, followed by the iPhone XR sale in October. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were launched in September 2017 alongside the iPhone X, but the latter was made available in November 2017.

Further, Pu reiterates a previous report that claims the iPhone SE 2020 launch will be in mid-April. The affordable iPhone is expected to house a 4.7-inch screen with thick bezels, similar to the iPhone 8. Apple will bring back its iconic Home button for Touch ID on the iPhone 9. The other rumoured iPhone SE specifications include an Apple A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal memory.



Okay, bois! We’re going into calendar week 16! The week I reported for the iPhone SE to launch! Most likely date being

- Wednesday, April 15th But! The possible wild card, to throw off OnePlus

- Tuesday, April 14th Happy iPhone week! *unless I’m wrong, too pic.twitter.com/7jOo1HFYti

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 12, 2020