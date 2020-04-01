Apple iPhone 9 to launch on April 15: Report

Apple is tipped to launch the iPhone 9, aka iPhone SE 2, on April 15 in the US. The rumoured launch date comes amidst the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 4,000 people in the US and 40,000 people worldwide.

Apple was previously rumoured to launch the affordable iPhone 9 on March 31, but the launch was pushed further to April 5, citing supply chain issues due to the lockdown in China. Now that the operations at the production facilities in China have been restored, Apple is said to launch the new entry-level iPhone very soon.

Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech claims that the iPhone 9 launch event will be held on April 15, and shipments will begin on April 22. Apple is yet to send out invites or confirm the iPhone 9’s launch event details.

Prosser states that the dates mentioned above are tentative and can change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Apple is said to launch two new iPhones this month. The smaller iPhone will have a 4.7-inch display, whereas the iPhone 9 Plus will have a 5.5-inch screen. Both the iPhones will have the same chassis as the iPhone 8 and also feature a solid-state Home button for Touch ID.

Further, both the affordable iPhones are tipped to get powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is also found on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (Review). Apple will also put an NFC chip in the two new iPhones for enabling Apple Pay support.

Apple could launch the iPhone 9 at a starting price of USD 399 for the base variant with 64GB storage. This should make the iPhone 9 and the iPhone 9 Plus an appealing option for iPhone 6/ iPhone 7 users who want a faster iPhone but do not wish to spend a premium.