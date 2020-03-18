New iOS 14 code hints Apple will launch two affordable iPhones

Apple is expected to launch two new affordable iPhones, as per hints found in the new code in iOS 14. The new findings point at the launch of a bigger iPhone alongside the iPhone 9.

The bigger iPhone will have a similar chassis to the iPhone 8 Plus, meaning that it would have a 5.5-inch screen, reported 9to5Mac.

Both the affordable iPhones — tipped to launch as the iPhone 9 and the iPhone 9 Plus — will have the Home Button for Touch ID, as an affordable yet secure alternative to Face ID.

Further, both the affordable iPhones could be powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is also found on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (Review).

This should make the iPhone 9 and the iPhone 9 Plus an appealing option for iPhone 6/ iPhone 7 users who want a faster iPhone but do not wish to spend a premium.

These iPhones could feature a solid-state Home button, which was introduced with iPhone 7 and kept on iPhone 8. That means the Home button has no moving parts, as it uses the Taptic Engine to simulate clicks and reduce hardware failures.

Apple will also put an NFC chip in the two new iPhones for enabling Apple Pay support.