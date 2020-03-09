App
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus effect | Apple iPhone 9, iPhone 12 launch reportedly delayed by up to 2 months

The launch timeline would depend on “how production ramps back up in April and May."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple iPhone 12 launch is reportedly getting delayed due to coronavirus fears. The next-generation iPhone, which typically launches in September every year, is said to launch a month later.

The iPhone 12 launch is said to be delayed mainly due to supply chain constraints. Bank of America’s investor note further reads that the iPhone SE 2 launch, aka the iPhone 9, could also be delayed by up to two months, reported Bloomberg. The insights were shared with Bank of America by Elliot Lan, an expert on Apple’s supply chain.

Another analyst, Wamsi Mohan, stated that the launch timeline would depend on “how production ramps back up in April and May.” The Chinese manufacturing plants are expected to begin normal operations by the end of March.

Previously, there were similar rumours that suggested a delayed launch of the iPhone 12 due to production issues. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently announced that the company Is handling the situation quite well. 

Apple has also opened 80% of its stores in China after they were shut-down temporarily due to the outbreak.

The Bloomberg report is grim news not only for Apple fans who have been eagerly anticipating for the next iPhone but for all tech enthusiasts who were looking forward to the launch.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 04:51 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

