Apple spring event rumoured to be hosted on March 31 for iPhone 9 launch: Report

Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone 9 (or the iPhone SE 2) on March 31. The budget iPhone is followed to go on sale in select markets starting April 3.

According to a German technology website iPhone-ticker, Apple would host its annual spring events on the said dates. The Cupertino-based tech giant typically holds its launch events on Tuesdays, with the pre-order/ sale date being a Friday.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Apple is also expected to roll out iOS 13.4 on March 31. The new update includes features like iCloud Driver folder sharing, Memoji stickers, etc. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to launch the iPad Pro, a new wireless charging pad, over-the-head headphones, etc at the launch event.

In 2019, Apple hosted its spring event for launching its new services, namely Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+, etc. In March 2018, Apple introduced the new iPad Pros.

Apple is yet to confirm its spring event. However, considering the number of reports and speculations being made, we can expect the company to host an event sometime during March, if not March 31.