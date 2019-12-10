Apple might release the iPhone SE 2 as iPhone 9 in March 2020: Report

Apple is rumoured to be working on a new entry-level iPhone that would launch in March 2020. Previously dubbed as the iPhone SE 2, a new report claims that Apple would launch the new iPhone as iPhone 9.

There have been several reports on the internet that have speculated and revealed the alleged specifications and design of the iPhone SE 2. The most common claim in these reports was that the iPhone SE 2 would sport the iPhone 8 design and come packed with the iPhone 11 internals.

A new report by Japanese blog Macotakara reveals that the iPhone SE 2 would launch as iPhone 9 in early 2020.

The claim could be valid considering Apple never launched the iPhone 9. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched two new series of iPhones in 2017, namely the iPhone 8, and the 10th-anniversary special iPhone X. The company did not mention any reason for skipping the iPhone 9 naming series, but it looked obvious to name the iPhone X (roman numerical for 10) on account of the special 10th-anniversary occasion.

The original iPhone SE, launched in March 2016, was introduced as an affordable variant sporting the design of iPhone 5/5s with internals borrowed from the iPhone 6s. Since the next affordable iPhone could sport an iPhone 8 design and boast internals from the iPhone 11, it could be possible that Apple would launch the smartphone as the iPhone 9.

This means that the iPhone 9 could feature a 4.7-inch display and a home button for Touch ID. The low-end iPhone would get powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 11 Pro (Review), paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options