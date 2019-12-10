App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple might release the iPhone SE 2 as iPhone 9 in March 2020: Report

The original iPhone SE, launched in March 2016, was introduced as an affordable variant sporting the design of iPhone 5/5s with internals borrowed from the iPhone 6s.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is rumoured to be working on a new entry-level iPhone that would launch in March 2020. Previously dubbed as the iPhone SE 2, a new report claims that Apple would launch the new iPhone as iPhone 9.

There have been several reports on the internet that have speculated and revealed the alleged specifications and design of the iPhone SE 2. The most common claim in these reports was that the iPhone SE 2 would sport the iPhone 8 design and come packed with the iPhone 11 internals. 

A new report by Japanese blog Macotakara reveals that the iPhone SE 2 would launch as iPhone 9 in early 2020.

Close

The claim could be valid considering Apple never launched the iPhone 9. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched two new series of iPhones in 2017, namely the iPhone 8, and the 10th-anniversary special iPhone X. The company did not mention any reason for skipping the iPhone 9 naming series, but it looked obvious to name the iPhone X (roman numerical for 10) on account of the special 10th-anniversary occasion.

related news

The original iPhone SE, launched in March 2016, was introduced as an affordable variant sporting the design of iPhone 5/5s with internals borrowed from the iPhone 6s. Since the next affordable iPhone could sport an iPhone 8 design and boast internals from the iPhone 11, it could be possible that Apple would launch the smartphone as the iPhone 9.  

This means that the iPhone 9 could feature a 4.7-inch display and a home button for Touch ID. The low-end iPhone would get powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 11 Pro (Review), paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options

Apple has not confirmed the launch of an entry-level iPhone, forget the naming scheme. However, reliable analysts have claimed that the iPhone-maker would launch the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 in March 2020.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.