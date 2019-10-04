Apple working on iPhone SE 2 with an iPhone 8-like design, launching Q1 2020

Apple has been long-rumoured to be working on an iPhone SE 2 variant. An update on the rumour by popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that an iPhone SE 2 is, indeed, in works and launching soon.

Kuo has been highly accurate when it comes to Apple-related leaks and speculations. According to the analyst, Apple is preparing for the launch of iPhone SE 2 in Q1 2020, reported 9to5Mac. The new iPhone would get the latest internals from iPhone 11 and sport an iPhone 8-like design.

iPhone SE 2 would feature the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip which is found on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series. The processor would get paired with 3GB RAM, according to the report. On the exterior, the iPhone SE 2 would share the same chassis as the iPhone 8.

Kuo’s report does not reveal any price range of the iPhone SE 2. Apple launched the iPhone SE for $399 for the 32GB variant. The company is still selling the iPhone 8 for $449.

The analyst states that iPhone SE 2 would be targeted towards iPhone 6 users. A spec-bumped iPhone 8 would appeal to people who are not fussed about the latest iPhone features like Face ID or multi-camera modules but do want a fast and speedy iPhone experience able to take advantage of the latest iOS features. Notably, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users are not eligible for iOS 13 software upgrade.

There have been several reports in the past about Apple launching a 4.7-inch LCD iPhone SE 2.