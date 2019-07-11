App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple likely to launch four new iPhones in 2020, one of them with an LCD screen

The fourth iPhone would have the same size as the iPhone 8 and come with 4G LTE support.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Before the launch of the iPhone 11, rumours of the next year’s iPhone have already started surfacing on the internet. A new report suggests that Apple would launch four new iPhones in 2020. Out of the four, one iPhone would come with an LCD panel. 

According to a report by CNBC citing notes from JP Morgan, Apple would introduce four new iPhones in 2020.

The report suggests that the Cupertino-based giant would launch 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones next year. These three iPhones would come with OLED displays and 5G baseband modems. Out of these three, two iPhones would come with 3D Sensing (Time of Flight) driving industry-leading AR/VR capabilities.

The fourth iPhone would have the same size as the iPhone 8 and have an LCD screen. The lower-cost iPhone would not have 5G support. It was reported in April that Apple could launch a 4.7-inch iPhone with LCD screen and A13 Bionic chip.

Previously, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple would launch three iPhones next year with OLED screens. It would be a massive upgrade over the current line of iPhones with the iPhone XR being the only one with an LCD screen. According to Kuo’s investor note, the iPhone XR would be the only iPhone in 2020 to not have 5G support.

Apple is also rumoured to bring the Touch-ID back to iPhones in 2020. However, instead of the Home button, it would be placed under-the-display. 

While the reports mention updates about the next year’s iPhones, Apple would launch three new iPhones in September this year. The flood of leaks for iPhone in 2019 includes a square-shaped triple camera unit and a 12MP front-facing camera.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones #Technology

