you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to launch a 4.7-inch iPhone with LCD screen, A13 Bionic: Report

The rumoured device is expected to have a limited production run as Apple plans to produce 20 million handsets of the 4.7-inch iPhone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rumours of Apple launching a smaller iPhone continue to float on the Internet. The latest report suggests that Apple would launch a new 4.7-inch iPhone with an LCD screen during March 2020.

According to a report by Economic Daily News, Apple is planning to launch a compact iPhone in March next year. The 4.7-inch iPhone would take design cues from the iPhone 8 that was launched alongside the iPhone X and have the latest internal hardware. This means that the 4.7-inch iPhone would have Apple A13 Bionic chip and 128GB storage option. The report also states that Apple is targeting specific price-sensitive markets like India and would launch the device for around $650 (approximately Rs 45,000). The rumoured device is expected to have a limited production run as Apple plans to produce 20 million handsets of the 4.7-inch iPhone.

Although the report does not reveal any specifications, considering that the smartphone would have an iPhone 8-like design, it is expected to feature Touch ID. The iPhone 8 was the last Apple smartphone to feature a fingerprint scanner on the home button. Apple still uses the alternate to Face ID on budget-end devices like the newly-launched iPad Air and iPad mini.

The report also falls in line with a claim that Apple would launch the iPhone XE with a 4.8-inch display under the “Make in India” initiative. However, the design details of this 4.8-inch iPhone differ from the iPhone 8-like 4.7-inch iPhone with bigger bezels and Touch ID. The 4.8-inch iPhone is expected to launch during Q3 2019 with an edge-to-edge OLED display and a big, wide notch at the top like the iPhone X and XS series. The iPhone XE would have a metal unibody design with a single 12MP camera and A12 Bionic taken straight from the current generation iPhones.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #Apple #iPhone #iPhone 8 #iPhone XE

