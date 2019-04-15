Apple may launch a 4.8-inch iPhone with edge-to-edge display under 'Make in India' initiative

Last year there were several rumours about Apple planning to launch the successors of iPhone SE in 2018. While that did not happen, this year, reports suggest that Apple will launch an iPhone SE-like smartphone with a 4.8-inch display and FaceID later this year.

Apple would launch a smaller iPhone during Q3 2019, as per a report by PC Tablet. The smaller iPhone would be called iPhone XE and its manufacturing would take place in India by Foxconn under the 'Make in India' initiative.

It would feature a 4.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with a big, wide notch at the top like the iPhone X and XS series. Apple has bid good-bye to the home button on iPhones, including the lesser-expensive iPhone XR, and has no plans to bring it back on the iPhone XE.

The iPhone SE successor would feature a FaceID sensor inside the notch. The iPhone XE would have a metal unibody design, which means there would be no wireless charging on the budget-end iPhone.

In terms of camera, the iPhone XE would have a single 12MP camera taken straight from the current iPhone lineup. The report stated that there is not much information available on the internals of the iPhone XE, however, an A12 Bionic chip might power the smaller iPhone. It is said to be priced around $600.

PC Tablet’s report, however, should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is highly unlikely that Apple would launch an OLED iPhone for $600. Ming-chi Kuo in his investor note stated that Apple would launch three iPhones this year which means if true, iPhone XE would replace last year’s iPhone XR.