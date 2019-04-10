2019 iPhones to come with redesigned triple cameras, 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screens

Apple is months away from releasing the new iPhones for 2019, but rumours on its specifications are already in the air. A new report suggests that Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup would be different than its predecessors.

Last year, Apple released three new iPhones namely the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Typically, the Cupertino tech giant will upgrade these iPhones with some new features and bumped-up specifications. However, Japanese blog Macotakara’s report states that the iPhone 2019 lineup will have significant changes in terms of design and screen sizes.

The report states that this year, iPhones will come in two different OLED screens of 6.1-inches and 6.5-inches. Macotakara previously reported that the successors of XS and XS Max would have triple cameras at the back.

For the additional lens at the back, the upcoming iPhones would get a new design. The new 6.1-inch OLED iPhone would sit between the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.1-inch LCD iPhone XR. The body of this new iPhone would be 0.15mm thicker than the iPhone XS which is 7.7mm thick.

The added thickness will result in lesser protruding camera at the back by 0.5mm. The lenses would also be getting larger due to bigger sensors in the next iPhones.

The bigger Max variant would also be redesigned. The new design would make the 2019 iPhone Max variant 0.4mm thicker while reducing the protruding camera by 0.25mm.

Not just the design, but the iPhones are about to get a charger upgrade as well. The new iPhones would ship with a faster 18W charger and USB-C to Lightning cable out-of-the-box. They would also get bilateral wireless charging found on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro.