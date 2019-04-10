App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 iPhones to come with redesigned triple cameras, 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screens

Not just the design, but the iPhones are about to get a charger upgrade as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Apple is months away from releasing the new iPhones for 2019, but rumours on its specifications are already in the air. A new report suggests that Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup would be different than its predecessors. 

Last year, Apple released three new iPhones namely the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Typically, the Cupertino tech giant will upgrade these iPhones with some new features and bumped-up specifications. However, Japanese blog Macotakara’s report states that the iPhone 2019 lineup will have significant changes in terms of design and screen sizes.

The report states that this year, iPhones will come in two different OLED screens of 6.1-inches and 6.5-inches. Macotakara previously reported that the successors of XS and XS Max would have triple cameras at the back.

For the additional lens at the back, the upcoming iPhones would get a new design. The new 6.1-inch OLED iPhone would sit between the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.1-inch LCD iPhone XR. The body of this new iPhone would be 0.15mm thicker than the iPhone XS which is 7.7mm thick.

related news

The added thickness will result in lesser protruding camera at the back by 0.5mm. The lenses would also be getting larger due to bigger sensors in the next iPhones.

The bigger Max variant would also be redesigned. The new design would make the 2019 iPhone Max variant 0.4mm thicker while reducing the protruding camera by 0.25mm. 

Not just the design, but the iPhones are about to get a charger upgrade as well. The new iPhones would ship with a faster 18W charger and USB-C to Lightning cable out-of-the-box. They would also get bilateral wireless charging found on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro. 

While the report states the premium variants are getting three cameras at the back, OnLeaks tweeted that the new iPhones namely iPhone XIS, iPhone XIS Max and iPhone XIR would sport a triple camera setup. While the cameras may not be exclusive to the premium iPhones, OnLeaks mentioned that the iPhone XIS and XIS Max would get other features like a frosted glass panel.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Apple #iPhone 2019

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Kings XI aim top ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnih ...

Kent Launches Dashcam 'CamEye' in India for Rs 17,999

The Lion King Trailer: Disney Returns to Savannah for Breathtaking Vis ...

News18 Wrap: EC Postpones PM Modi Biopic Release, SC Admits 'Stolen' R ...

Supreme Court's Decision on ‘Secret’ Rafale Documents ‘at Best P ...

Why These Outraged Millennials Will Not Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 20 ...

Ajax Amsterdam vs Juventus, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And ...

Why Dausa Remains the Only Rajasthan Seat Where BJP Hasn't Named Lok S ...

Art to be Mandatory Subject for All classes, Schools Advised to Offer ...

Manjhi vs Manjhi Battle in Gaya as Opposition Alliance Targets Mahadal ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

Emergence of BJP, Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Sabarimala row ...

Black Hole event horizon: First image of black hole helps confirm Eins ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.