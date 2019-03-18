Apple iPhone 2019 to have triple camera setup: Report

Moneycontrol News

Apple is said to be releasing three new iPhones for 2019. The new iPhones are expected to be released during Apple’s typical launch cycle which is in September. Before the official launch, there are reports online that reveal key specifications on the higher end iPhones.

According to a report by Macotakara, Apple would be launching the premium-end iPhones with a triple camera setup. The report takes its source from Chinese suppliers who state that the successors of iPhone XS and XS Max would have three lenses on the back.



Back from September 2019, I bring you the very 1st and very early glimpse at which I guess #Apple will unveil as #iPhoneXI!!! Yes, time has already come to meet the new #iPhone through gorgeous 5K renders made on behalf of new coming Partner @digitindia -> https://t.co/b6SxFUS2tx pic.twitter.com/97jrlTHQ5G

— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 6, 2019

Apple would likely opt for square camera bump which would house the flash unit along with the three lenses, similar to the Huawei Mate 20. Previous reports suggested that the third lens would be placed right below the flash unit, making it asymmetrical. Popular leakster Onleaks uploaded renders on Twitter based on these reports.

If Apple is going the Huawei way, then the next-generation iPhones would have all the three sensors aligned evenly in separate quadrants of the square bump with a symmetrical layout.

The specifications of the third lens are unknown at the moment. However, some reports claim that the newly added lens would be a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for accurate 3D depth mapping. The ToF sensor would be used to scan the surroundings, which would be useful for augmented reality applications.

The Macotakara report also states that Apple has started manufacturing iPhone cases with ‘large holes’ at the rear, which lead to the square bump design. Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also stated that Apple would opt for a triple-camera setup after Huawei and Samsung who added the third-lens to their flagship devices. Currently, iPhone XS and XS Max have a dual camera setup whereas the XR has a single-camera at the rear.

Other specifications as mentioned in the report state that Apple would be sticking with the same design as the iPhone XS and XS Max. The devices are said to have the same screen size with bigger batteries, upgraded processors and reverse charging support.