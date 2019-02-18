Apple Analyst Kuo in investor note: Three upgraded iPhones and a 16-inch MacBook Pro to launch this year

Renowned analyst Ming-chi Kuo has said in an investor note that Apple would be releasing a bunch of devices this year. The Apple analyst stated that Apple would release three iPhones as an upgrade to the current XS and XR lineup. In his latest investor note, Kuo also indicated that Apple would be launching a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 31-inch 6K monitor.

Starting with the iPhones first, 9to5Mac reported about Kuo's investor note first where he stated that the Cupertino-based company would launch three iPhones as an upgrade to the current generation iPhones.

He said that the 2019 iPhones would retain the same screen sizes as that of the iPhone XS Max, XR and the XS — 6.5-inch, 6.1-inch and 5.8-inch respectively. Kuo also added that Apple would not be ditching the Lightning port this year for Type-C. The next-generation iPhones would be getting upgraded Face ID with a higher power flood illuminator, a triple-camera design and bigger batteries.

For iPads, Kuo said the company would be releasing two new iPad Pro models with upgraded processors. The current 9.7-inch iPad would be getting a bigger screen as Apple would be reducing the bezels. About the iPad Mini, Kuo stated the iPad mini 5 would feature an upgraded processor.

Kuo’s investor note also had a lot to reveal about the new MacBook lineup. The analyst believes that Apple would be changing the design of the current MacBook Pro and releasing a new one with a screen size between 16-inch and 16.5-inches.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro ‘may’ get an upgrade option of increasing the RAM to 32 GB. Currently, Apple only offers up to 16 GB RAM upgrade on the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The 15-inch MacBook Pro is available with a 32 GB RAM option.

Further, Kuo predicted that Apple would be launching a 31-inch 6K monitor with the iPad Mini LED-like backlit design alongside the new modular Mac. The Mac Pro would be available with “easy to upgrade components”.

With regards to the Apple Watch, Kuo stated that Apple would release a new ceramic casing design. He also added that the ECG feature would be released to more countries this year.

About the much rumoured Apple AirPods 2, Kuo stated, that it would support wireless charging and have better Bluetooth connectivity.