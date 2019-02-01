All you need to know of the 2019 iPhone

Moneycontrol News

Apple is months away from launching the next generation iPhone. The Cupertino-based company launched the iPhone XS last year in September, and it has been less than five months since the current iPhone series was launched, However, Bloomberg has reported leaks for the next-generation iPhone already.

According to the media company’s report, Apple’s next iPhone would have major upgrades in the camera department. Codenamed D42 and D43, the sequel to iPhone XS and XS Max would be launched in the month of September this year, which is the usual month of iPhone launch for Apple. There isn’t any mention of a codename for the lesser expensive, LCD-variant iPhone XR but the report does mention that it would be getting an update.

The report states that iPhone XI would have more powerful 3-D cameras as Apple wants to push the use of Augmented Reality (AR) apps on its App Store. The XS Max variant will have three cameras at the back while the other two models would be getting an upgrade from their current lens setup. A third camera on the back of the 2019 iPhone will help the device capture a larger field of view and enable a wider range of zoom. It will also capture more pixels so Apple software could, for example, automatically repair a video or photo to fit in a subject that may have been accidentally cut off from the initial shot, reported Bloomberg. The newer rear facing camera would have a more extended range, up to 15 feet from the device, far more of an improvement from the current camera system. For this to happen, Apple would be ditching the dot projector technology that does not work well over long distances and instead would use laser scanner from Sony. The new technology would help in more accurate depth perception and placement of virtual objects.

The report also mentions that Apple's 2019 iPhones would ditch the proprietary Lightning port in favour of USB-C.

Further, there are leaks online that mention the upcoming iPhones having a battery capacity up to 4,000 mAh. Apple has not confirmed these reports, and we will have to wait till they officially announce the newer iPhones in September.