you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to bring back this feature in 2020 iPhones, and its not the headphone jack

For the 2019 iPhones, the report suggests that LG would be the second supplier for OLED displays on iPhones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

While we are surrounded by rumours of the upcoming 2019 iPhones, speculations and reports have already surfaced about the next year’s iPhones. A report suggests that Apple would feature full-screen Touch ID on the 2020 iPhone lineup amongst other new features.

According to MacRumors, in 2020, iPhones would have significant changes and addition of new features. The biggest update on the next year’s iPhone lineup is that they would offer an all-screen Touch ID authentication support using ‘acoustic fingerprint technology'. Currently, smartphones offering in-display fingerprint scanner support authentication only in a limited section of the screen, mostly at the bottom. Other details of the 2020 iPhones include 5G support, 3D sensing via the rear-camera unit. 

The report also mentions that Apple could launch an iPhone SE 2 next year with the internals of iPhone 8. This is speculated based on information provided by a few suppliers.

For the 2019 iPhones, the report suggests that LG would be the second supplier for OLED displays on iPhones. Apple would kill 3D Touch support on 2019 iPhones, replacing it with Haptic Touch. The 2019 XR is expected to get 4GB RAM, up from last year’s 3GB offering. 

There have been many details floating on the internet about the upcoming 2019 iPhones. A total of 11 variants of 2019 iPhones were spotted on the EEC database in Russia.

Apple has multiple models and options for different international markets, so it is assumed that these 11 models are amongst those variants.

It is speculated that out of the 11, three variants are likely to be successors of the iPhone XR, while the rest are said to be different models of iPhone 11 and 11 Max.

There have been reports suggesting the upcoming iPhones having a triple camera setup in a square-shaped block at the back. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously stated that the selfie camera on next-generation iPhones could get a significant upgrade. Kuo had also stated that the iPhone XR successor could get a dual camera setup.

Apple has not confirmed any of those above-mentioned features. The Cupertino-giant would launch the 2019 iPhones in September as per its usual upgrade cycle.
First Published on May 27, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

