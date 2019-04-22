Apple analyst Kuo: 2019 iPhones to get 12MP front camera, ultra-wide angle lens at the rear

Amidst several rumours and reports on the next-generation iPhones, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed a major update about the 2019 iPhones. Kuo has reported that Apple’s new iPhones would get significant updates this year in terms of camera.

According to Kuo, Apple is upgrading the front camera on the 2019 iPhones to 12MP. The last time the 7MP front camera on the iPhone XS and XS Max got a megapixel bump was on the iPhone 7. The updated camera will also change from a 4-element lens to a 5-element lens component. Kuo stated that the new front camera would be available on all three iPhones launching this year, including the iPhone XR’s successor.

Kuo also gave details on the rear camera unit. He stated that two 2019 iPhones would have a triple camera setup with the third sensor being a 12MP super-wide angle lens. Sony would manufacture this 12MP/1um wide-angle lens. The lenses will be coated in black for blending the lenses with the surrounding bezels for an ‘inconspicuous’ look. The iPhone XR 2019 would have a dual camera setup, according to Kuo.

Previously, OnLeaks reported that Apple would likely opt for square camera bump which would house the flash unit along with the three lenses, similar to the Huawei Mate 20. Previous reports suggested that the third lens would be placed right below the flash unit, making it asymmetrical.

Kuo says the new iPhones will be introduced in the second half of 2019. Apple usually holds iPhone launch events during September every year. Last year, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were launched on September 12 and went on sale on September 21. The iPhone XR went on sale on October 19.