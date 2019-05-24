App
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

11 new variants of 2019 iPhones spotted on EEC database in Russia

It is speculated that out of the 11, three variants are likely to be successors of the iPhone XR, while the rest are said to be different models of iPhone 11 and 11 Max.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The rumour mill’s favourite smartphone iPhone is back in the news again. While we are still a few months away from its usual launch cycle in September, there have been several reports surrounding the iPhone speculating the features it could come packed with.

The latest update is that Apple has reportedly registered 11 models of the 2019 iPhone with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

According to a report by 9to5Mac, 11 variants of the upcoming iPhone have been spotted in the EEC database in Russia. The 11 iPhones registered with the EEC have model numbers A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223.

It is speculated that out of the 11, three variants are likely to be successors of the iPhone XR, while the rest are said to be different models of iPhone 11 and 11 Max. These three variants include the A2111, A2161, and A2215. Apple has multiple models and variants for different international markets, so it is assumed that these 11 models are amongst those variants.

related news

The registration does not reveal any specifications, but it is safe to say that the upcoming iPhones with come with A13 chips under the hood. There have been reports suggesting the upcoming iPhones having a triple camera setup in a square-shaped block at the back. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously stated that the selfie camera on next-generation iPhones could get a significant upgrade. Kuo had also stated that the iPhone XR successor could get a dual camera setup.

Apple has officially not confirmed the specs or any of the above features. The Cupertino-based tech giant would officially unveil new iPhones in September this year.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #Apple #iPhone #smartphones

