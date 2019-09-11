Best time to buy an iPhone? iPhone XS among other iPhones get massive price cut after iPhone 11 launch

The Apple launch event of iPhone 11 has made way for a price reduction of the older iPhones. Apple has slashed the prices of its iPhones in India. The iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, and iPhone XS are included in the list of iPhones that have received a price drop.

Apple’s last year's flagship device, the iPhone XS would now be available for Rs 89,900 for the 64GB variant. The 256GB variant has also received a price drop and can be purchased for Rs 1,03,900.

Apple has not listed the price drop of the iPhone XS Max variants yet on its website.

We’ve already reported about the iPhone XR price drop, which now starts at Rs 49,900 in India.

The iPhone 8 with 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 39,900. The 128GB iPhone 8 model is dropped down to Rs 44,900 in India. iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB and 128GB storage are priced at Rs 49,900 and Rs 54,900.

iPhone 7 with 32GB storage can be bought for Rs 29,900, whereas the 128GB variant is available for Rs 34,900. The iPhone 7 Plus with 32GB and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 37,900 and Rs 42,900, respectively.

As far as the latest iPhones are concerned, the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 64,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage. The iPhone 11 Pro with 64GB variant would be available at Rs 99,900, whereas the bigger iPhone 11 Pro Max with 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 1,09,900.