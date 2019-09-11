iPhone 11 launch effect: Apple iPhone XR gets an official price cut in India; here's how much it will cost now

Apple has launched the much-awaited iPhone 11 line-up for 2019 in the US. The line-up includes three new iPhones, namely the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Out of the three, the iPhone 11 is the most affordable iPhone. The new launch has resulted in a price drop of the last generation iPhone XR, which is now available at an official all-time low price.

Apple has dropped the price of iPhone XR in India after the launch of iPhone 11. The iPhone XR can be purchased for Rs 49,900. The iPhone 8, which was launched alongside the iPhone X, is yet to receive a price cut and is also priced at Rs 49,900 in India.

The iPhone 11, which is the successor of iPhone XR, is priced in India at Rs 64,900. This also makes the iPhone XR the most-affordable iPhone without the home button and a bigger screen.

Launched in 2019, the iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with a 1792x828 resolution. Like the iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR gets a notch at the top of the display for the TrueDepth camera system and other sensors.

Under the hood, there is a hexa-core 7nm A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. The smartphone gets 3GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal memory. Apple has not mentioned the battery capacity on the iPhone XR but has stated that it offers an hour and a half more juice than the iPhone 8 Plus.

Optics include a single lens setup at the back with the same 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and quad-LED flash. The iPhone XR does not get the telephoto lens found on its premium counterparts. The rear camera comes with OIS and Focus Pixels.

For selfies, there is a 7MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The front camera setup is accompanied by a TrueDepth camera system that includes the Face ID sensor, IR camera with a dot projector, etc.

iPhone XR boots on the latest iOS 12 operating system out of the box and would soon get iOS 13 starting September 19. It supports Qi wireless charging up to 7W.