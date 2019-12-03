Apple to launch four iPhones with 5G next year; two launch events starting 2021: Report

Apple launched the iPhone 11 series a bit less than four months ago. Even before the year has ended, we have multiple reports on the internet that claim to reveal the accurate specifications of the iPhone 12 series. Joining the flood of leaks is a new report that claims that Apple may launch four new iPhones in 2020.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan claims that the two of the four iPhones launching in 2020 will have a 6.1-inch screen, reported CNBC. The other two iPhones would reportedly feature 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays.

Chatterjee further claims that the two premium iPhones will feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, whereas the lower-end models would feature 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screens. All the four iPhone models would have OLED screens, as per the report.

Chatterjee’s claim is contrary to several other reports that claim the Pro models would feature 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays. The affordable iPhone 11 successor was previously reported to sport a 6.1-inch display.

Further, the Pro models would feature a ‘world-facing’ 3D sensing rear camera for improved augmented reality capabilities. The other two iPhones would continue to have dual-cameras on the back.

There have been mixed rumours about all the three 2020 iPhones supporting 5G. The CNBC report reiterates some of those claims but gives more details about the network support. Chatterjee states that the iPhone Pro models would feature the faster mmWave 5G technology, whereas the lower-end models would feature sub-6GHz 5G spectrum support.

mmWave 5G tech, comparatively, is faster speeds but has a short-range. This 5G tech is likely to be used in urban and crowded areas. Sub-6GHz technology, on the other hand, is comparatively slower but has a wider range.

"The 2H20 lineup will include all OLED phones, with screen sizes of 5.4″ (one model), 6.1″ (two), and 6.7″ (one), broadening the screen size range from 5.8″ to 6.5″ in 2019. We expect the two higher-end models (one 6.1″, one 6.7″) to include mmWave support, triple camera and World facing 3D sensing, while the lower-end models (one 6.1″, one 5.4″) will include support for only sub-6 GHz and dual camera (no world-facing 3D sensing)”, the analyst told CNBC.

With several affordable Android smartphones scheduled to launch with 5G-support next year, Apple claims to compete match the competition with its lower-end iPhones that would be 5G-enabled. Coupled with a bigger-screen iPhone, Chatterjee predicts that Apple would be able to lure users to upgrade to the newer iPhones.

The analyst also states that Apple would launch new iPhones twice a year. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been launching iPhones during September, since 2011. Starting 2021, Apple is said to launch two new iPhones during the first half, and two new iPhones during H2021.