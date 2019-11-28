Apple may release iPhone 12 with thinner 5.4-inch & 6.7-inch OLED displays

Rumours around the new iPhone has started flooding the internet months before its September 2020 launch. A new report claims that Apple would use a new display technology on its premium iPhone models.

According to ET News, Apple will ship the upcoming 2020 iPhone ‘Pro’ models with thinner displays. The latter would use Samsung’s new Y-OCTA OLED panels.

Apple had previously decided to use the tech on the iPhone 11 Pro models, but for reasons unknown the plan was postponed.

Y-OCTA technology allows touchscreen circuitry to be directly built into OLED screens, resulting in a thinner display that also costs less. It is unknown if the upcoming iPhones will also get thinner or if Apple will use the extra space to add a bigger battery.

Apple is said to launch the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The more-affordable 6.1-inch iPhone will continue to use the traditional film-based display. The report also mentions that Samsung and LG could be the only suppliers for the 2020 iPhones. Chinese display manufacturer BOE may remain out of contention due to its slower production yield.

There have been reports about LG supplying flexible OLED panels for 2020 iPhones.

Recently, it was reported that Apple could launch the iPhone 12 with a smaller notch.

Other reports suggest that Apple could launch the 2020 iPhones with an in-display Touch ID.