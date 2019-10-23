Apple could make the notch smaller on 2020 iPhones

Reports suggest that the premium iPhone models, at least, would support 5G network.
The next-generation iPhone could possibly get a revamped design. Apple could make the notch smaller on the iPhones launching in 2020, according to a new report. The antenna lines, too, will be made of different materials for supporting 5G networks.
The iPhone 12, as the speculated name, is said to get a revamp in terms of design and form factor.
A latest report by tipster Ben Geskin suggests that Apple will make the notch smaller for housing the Face ID and other sensors. The Cupertino-based tech giant is currently testing Face ID prototypes with new optics.
Apple is testing a few Face ID prototypes with new optics, some are smaller in width, some are narrower to fit in the top bezel.
— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 22, 2019
Apple is also rumoured to launch as many as five iPhones next year. Reports suggest that the premium iPhone models, at least, would support 5G network.
While we aren’t yet sure about the number of iPhones getting 5G-support in 2020, Geskin claims that the 5G-ready iPhones would have wider antenna lines (>1mm) and will use glass, ceramic or sapphire instead of plastic.
Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported that Apple would launch three new iPhones in 2020 with 5G support. The claim was based on Apple's acquisition of Intel's modem business, which would help make more 5G-related resources available sooner. Kuo had claimed that out of the three, only the premium 2020 iPhone variants would support 5G-connectivity.
2020 iPhone prototypes include wider antenna lines (>1mm) for 5G
Instead of plastic lines it will use a new material (glass, ceramic or sapphire) pic.twitter.com/69z02kSTa8— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 22, 2019
