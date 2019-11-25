App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All three iPhone 12 models to feature 6GB RAM, 5G-connectivity; 3D camera for Pro variants: Report

The current set of iPhone 11 series feature 4GB RAM.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple’s iPhone 12 series is expected to launch during September 2020. Like every year, leaks about the specifications and features of the iPhone start flooding the internet months before the launch. A new report gives more details about the internals of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both the premium iPhones will reportedly feature 6GB RAM.

The current set of iPhone 11 series feature 4GB RAM. A new report by Barclays reveals that the iPhone 12 Pro series will have 6GB RAM whereas the affordable iPhone 12 will feature 4GB RAM, reported MacRumors. 

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a rear-facing 3D sensing camera, according to Barclays. The report reiterates analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction of Apple using 3D sensing cameras for pushing Augmented Reality (AR) apps. The rear ToF sensor would be used to scan the frame to create a 3D reconstruction of the real world.

As for the front camera, all the three iPhones launching in 2020 are said to feature Face ID, contrary to some rumours that stated it would be replaced with an in-display Touch ID-like feature. There are also reports that say the iPhone 12 would get a smaller notch for housing the Face ID sensors

related news

The report also reiterates many other reports about the iPhone 12 series launching with 5G-support. Implementing ToF would require 5G connectivity because Apple plans to use the feature to create a "revolutionary AR experience.” 

One of Kuo’s recent investor notes revealed that Apple will launch three new iPhones as the successor of the iPhone 11 series. The two premium iPhones would have 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays, whereas the lower-end iPhone would come with a 6.1-inch display.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

