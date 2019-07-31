Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhones would get a new rear ToF sensor for better 3D mapping in 2020

Rumours of the 2020 iPhone have started picking pace. A new report by a renowned analyst suggests that in 2020, Apple would include a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor in the rear camera unit.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that Apple would introduce a ToF sensor on two of its iPhones in 2020, reported MacRumors. The ToF sensor would assist in providing better accuracy needed for accurate 3D mapping of the surroundings.

Kuo’s claim is similar to Bloomberg’s previous report that stated Apple would use 3D sensing cameras for pushing Augmented Reality (AR) apps. The rear ToF sensor would be used to scan the frame to create a 3D reconstruction of the real world.

There have been rumours of Apple using the ToF sensor in the past, right since 2017. Kuo himself, in the past, has stated about the Cupertino giant using the tech. However, this is the first time anyone has specifically mentioned that two out of the three iPhones would have a ToF sensor.

Currently, the iPhones have a True Depth camera system that relies on infrared sensors and a dot projector to scan the user’s face and create a 3D image. ToF sensors, on the other hand, use a laser to calculate the time to scan the object and create a 3D image with more detailed information.

The next year’s iPhones would come equipped with Face ID sensors, according to Kuo. This is contrary to some reports that stated Apple could introduce an in-display fingerprint scanner as a replacement to Face ID.

Kuo recently reported that all the three 2020 iPhones would support 5G, thanks to Apple’s acquisition in Intel’s modem business. Kuo also mentioned that due to 5G support, Apple could also benefit and boost developments in its AR ecosystem.