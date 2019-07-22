App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iPhones in 2020 may support switchable 120Hz screen refresh rate

Switchable refresh rate means that the iPhone would automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rate, depending upon the content.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 2019 iPhones have been surrounded by a bunch of rumours and leaks before its official launch in September. While we wait for this year’s iPhone, rumours and updates about the 2020 iPhones have already started picking up pace. The latest news reveals that Apple may up the refresh rate to 120Hz on iPhones beginning next year.

Currently, Apple’s iPhones come with a 60Hz screen refresh rate. The Cupertino-based tech giant is rumoured to double the refresh rate to 120Hz, according to renowned tipster Ice Universe.

The tipster tweeted the speculation which read, “Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020”.

The tipster also informed that Apple is in talks with Samsung and LG for manufacturing the display.

Switchable refresh rate means that the iPhone would automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rate, depending upon the content. For example, while viewing images, the refresh rate would be set to 60HZ in order to conserve battery. 

Apple terms the 120Hz refresh rate as ‘ProMotion, which is found on 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad launched since 2017.

The Cupertino giant is rumoured to launch four new iPhones next year, out of which three would have OLED panels and be 5G-ready. The fourth iPhone would have the same size as the iPhone 8 and have an LCD screen. The lower-cost iPhone would not have 5G support. 

Previously, it was reported that Apple would bring Touch-ID back to iPhones in 2020 by offering an all-screen Touch ID authentication support using ‘acoustic fingerprint technology'.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones #Technology

