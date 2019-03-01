Samsung Galaxy S10, S10E, S10 Plus: Which smartphone offers the best value for money?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has snuck on to the digital shelves of Amazon and Flipkart. All three Galaxy S10 phones are available for pre-order, with the release date set for March 5, 2019. So, just how do the three phones stack up against each other?

Specification Samsung Galaxy S10E Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Chipset Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC Memory (RAM / Storage) 6GB / 128GB 8GB / 256GB 8GB / 128GB 8GB / 512GB 8GB / 128GB 8GB / 512GB 12GB / 1TB OS Android 9 (Pie) Android 9 (Pie) Android 9 (Pie) Battery Capacity 3100mAh 3400mAh 4100 mAh Wide-angle rear camera 12-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, OIS) Dual Aperture: F1.5 mode/F2.4 mode 12-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, OIS) Dual Aperture: F1.5 mode/F2.4 mode 12-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, OIS) Dual Aperture: F1.5 mode/F2.4 mode Ultra-wide rear camera 16-megapixel F.No (aperture): F2.2 16-megapixel F.No (aperture): F2.2 16-megapixel F.No (aperture): F2.2 Telephoto rear camera NA 12-megapixel (PDAF, OIS) F.No (aperture): F2.4 12-megapixel (PDAF, OIS) F.No (aperture): F2.4 Selfie camera 10-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, Live Focus) F.No (aperture) : F1.9 10-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, Live Focus) F.No (aperture) : F1.9 10-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, Live Focus) F.No (aperture) : F1.9 Front depth camera NA NA 8-megapixel RGB F.No (aperture): F2.2 Display 5.8-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (438 ppi) HDR10+ Certified 6.1-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (550 ppi) HDR10+ Certified 6.4-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (522 ppi) HDR10+ Certified Price of base model Rs 55,900 Rs 66,900 Rs 73,900

Of the three devices, the Galaxy S10 seems to feature the best price-to-cost ratio as compared to the S10e and S10 Plus. Coming in at Rs 11,000 more, the S10 features an additional rear camera, an in-display ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor and a bigger display as compared to Rs 55,900 S10e. The S10e while still a good buy, makes far too many compromises, while the S10 Plus' non-essential features - a bigger battery capacity, display and second front camera - serve as luxuries rather than necessities. In terms of pre-order, the Galaxy S10 features similar cashback offers as the more the expensive S10 Plus. This will also help in bringing down the cost of the S10.

price of the S10e is nearly similar to that of the S9 when it first launched in 2018.

The S10e, S10 and S10 Plus are all top-of-the-line smartphones. However, the thought of not adding an in-display fingerprint scanner to a 55,000-rupee phone – to distinguish it as the lower-end model – does seem a little over the top by Samsung. This is the only rational reason for the lack of an essential feature, especially when you consider the