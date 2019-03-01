App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10E, S10 Plus: Which smartphone offers the best value for money?

All three Galaxy S10 phones are available for pre-order, with the release date set for the 5th of March 2019.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has snuck on to the digital shelves of Amazon and Flipkart. All three Galaxy S10 phones are available for pre-order, with the release date set for March 5, 2019. So, just how do the three phones stack up against each other?

Galaxy S10e vs S10 vs S10 Plus
Specification Samsung Galaxy S10E Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC
Memory (RAM / Storage) 6GB / 128GB 8GB / 256GB 8GB / 128GB 8GB / 512GB 8GB / 128GB 8GB / 512GB 12GB / 1TB
OS Android 9 (Pie) Android 9 (Pie) Android 9 (Pie)
Battery Capacity 3100mAh 3400mAh 4100 mAh
Wide-angle rear camera 12-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, OIS) Dual Aperture: F1.5 mode/F2.4 mode 12-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, OIS) Dual Aperture: F1.5 mode/F2.4 mode 12-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, OIS) Dual Aperture: F1.5 mode/F2.4 mode
Ultra-wide rear camera 16-megapixel F.No (aperture): F2.2 16-megapixel F.No (aperture): F2.2 16-megapixel F.No (aperture): F2.2
Telephoto rear camera NA 12-megapixel (PDAF, OIS) F.No (aperture): F2.4 12-megapixel (PDAF, OIS) F.No (aperture): F2.4
Selfie camera 10-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, Live Focus) F.No (aperture) : F1.9 10-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, Live Focus) F.No (aperture) : F1.9 10-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, Live Focus) F.No (aperture) : F1.9
Front depth camera NA NA 8-megapixel RGB F.No (aperture): F2.2
Display 5.8-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (438 ppi) HDR10+ Certified 6.1-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (550 ppi) HDR10+ Certified 6.4-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (522 ppi) HDR10+ Certified
Price of base model Rs 55,900 Rs 66,900 Rs 73,900

Of the three devices, the Galaxy S10 seems to feature the best price-to-cost ratio as compared to the S10e and S10 Plus. Coming in at Rs 11,000 more, the S10 features an additional rear camera, an in-display ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor and a bigger display as compared to Rs 55,900 S10e. The S10e while still a good buy, makes far too many compromises, while the S10 Plus' non-essential features - a bigger battery capacity, display and second front camera - serve as luxuries rather than necessities. In terms of pre-order, the Galaxy S10 features similar cashback offers as the more the expensive S10 Plus. This will also help in bringing down the cost of the S10.

The S10e, S10 and S10 Plus are all top-of-the-line smartphones. However, the thought of not adding an in-display fingerprint scanner to a 55,000-rupee phone – to distinguish it as the lower-end model – does seem a little over the top by Samsung. This is the only rational reason for the lack of an essential feature, especially when you consider the price of the S10e is nearly similar to that of the S9 when it first launched in 2018.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 09:19 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.