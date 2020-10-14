Apple iPhone 12 India prices announced: Here's how much the new iPhones will cost

Apple has announced India pricing of the iPhone 12 5G series unveiled on October 14. The new iPhone 12 series price in India starts at Rs 69,900 for the iPhone mini with 64GB storage, whereas the most-premium iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage base model.

Apple iPhone 12 series price in India

Apple has launched four new iPhone 12 models.

The entry-level iPhone 12 mini price starts at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB model. The price of iPhone 12 mini with 128GB and 256GB internal memory is set at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 price starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model. Meanwhile, the price of iPhone 12 with 128GB and 256GB internal memory is set at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 comes in five colours - black, white, blue, green, and red.

iPhone 12 Pro price starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB model.

The 256GB and 512GB iPhone 12 Pro variants have been launched in India for Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB model.

The 256GB and 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max variants have been launched in India for Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in four colours - gold, silver, graphite, and blue.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event 2020 Highlights

Apple iPhone 12 sale in India

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sale in India will begin on October 30.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

Apple has launched four new iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4-inch OLED screen, whereas the iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen. The two Pro models, namely the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display.

All four iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset and run on iOS 14.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 come with an improved dual-camera setup housing a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens.

The iPhone Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a triple-camera setup with a 12MP wide, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom. Both Pro models feature a LiDAR scanner found on the iPad Pro models.