Oct 13, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Where to watch 'Hi, Speed' iPhone launch event, expected specifications and price
Apple's iPhone 12 Event is set to start at 10:30 pm IST. The iPhone 12 event will be live-streamed from Apple Park in California.
Apple is set to take the lid of the new iPhone 12 series during tonight’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event, which is set to take place at 10:30 pm (IST). The Cupertino-based tech giant will introduce four new iPhones today, including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple may also reveal wireless charging accessories and a new Home Pod Mini at tonight’s iPhone event.All the new iPhone 12 models are expected to offer 5G connectivity, which will make them the first 5G iPhones. While Apple will reveal new devices during today’s iPhone 12 event, we might not get a chance to buy the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max until next month. The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to be priced at USD 699, while the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max’s price will start from USD 1,099. The sizes of the new iPhone 12 series will likely range from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches.
The Apple Store has gone offline in preparation of tonight's iPhone 12 event. Nothing to worry about though, it's the standard operating procedure for Apple, ahead of a big launch event.
Are you ready for 'Hi, Speed'? Hopefully, that name catches on before this event begins.
The information about the specifications and pricing of the iPhone 12 series is not scarce, even if it is not all accurate. However, the design of the iPhone 12 lineup is still a mystery. That might have changed thanks to tipster Evan Blass.
While 5G connectivity and the A14 Bionic chip might be the only concrete information we have about the iPhone 12 series, it has not been immune to leaks. Apart from pricing, the rumours and leaks about the new iPhone lineup’s specification have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. If the leaks are accurate, we might just know almost every detail about the iPhone 12 series, before it even launches. However, these are still rumours, and rumours are not nearly as exciting as compared to the real thing.
Here are all the leaks and rumours about the iPhone 12’s expected specifications, all in one place.
What’s with the ‘Hi, Speed’ event name?
Well, we aren’t sure, but if we had to place a bet, the ‘Hi, Speed’ would likely be in reference to the 5G capabilities of the new iPhone 12 lineup. It could also be in reference to the new and improved 5nm A14 Bionic chipset, which is almost certainly going to be powering the new iPhone 12 lineup.
While the jury is still out on the price of the iPhone 12 series, a comprehensive leak last week may have given us some insight into what to expect in terms of pricing. The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to be priced at USD 699 (around Rs 51,100) for the base model, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max model is expected to be priced at USD 1,099 (about Rs 80,350) for the base 64GB variant.
Which iPhone 12 model are you most excited about?
For us, it has to be the iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 Mini is set to be the smallest of the four iPhones launching tonight. The iPhone 12 Mini is also expected to be the cheapest of the lot and may just be ideal given the timing. The coronavirus pandemic will no doubt have people looking for cheaper smartphones than they might have done last year, which makes the prospects of a lower-cost iPhone 12 all the more appealing.
How many iPhones are Apple expected to launch tonight?
Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones at tonight’s event. The four new iPhone models will, include the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
How to watch tonight's Apple Event live?
You can watch tonight’s Hi-Speed launch event live on Apple’s official YouTube channel. You can also catch all the latest updates on our live blog right here.
What time does tonight's Apple iPhone 12 launch event start?
Tonight at 10:30PM IST | 1PM ET | 10AM PT | 6PM BST.