Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Where to watch 'Hi, Speed' iPhone launch event, expected specifications and price

Apple is set to take the lid of the new iPhone 12 series during tonight’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event, which is set to take place at 10:30 pm (IST). The Cupertino-based tech giant will introduce four new iPhones today, including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple may also reveal wireless charging accessories and a new Home Pod Mini at tonight’s iPhone event.

All the new iPhone 12 models are expected to offer 5G connectivity, which will make them the first 5G iPhones. While Apple will reveal new devices during today’s iPhone 12 event, we might not get a chance to buy the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max until next month. The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to be priced at USD 699, while the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max’s price will start from USD 1,099. The sizes of the new iPhone 12 series will likely range from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches.