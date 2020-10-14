Apple iPhone 12 5G series launched: Price, specs, availability of the new iPhone models

Apple iPhone 12 series has been launched. Under the new iPhone 12 series, Apple has unveiled four new iPhones namely, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. From the iPhone 12 price to its specifications, here is everything you need to know

Apple iPhone 12 price

Apple iPhone 12 mini price starts at $699 for the base 64GB model. In India, iPhone 12 mini price starts at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB model, whereas the 128GB and 256GB iPhone 12 mini price is set at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

The 5.4-inch device will be available in black, white, blue, green, and red colour variants.

iPhone 12 price starts at $799 for the 64GB storage model. In India, iPhone 12 price starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model. The price of iPhone 12 with 128GB and 256GB internal memory is set at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively.

The 6.1-inch iPhone will be available in black, white, blue, green, and red colour options.

iPhone 12 Pro price starts at $999 or Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB model. The 256GB and 512GB iPhone 12 Pro variants have been launched in India for Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively.

The 6.1-inch device will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options.

Lastly, iPhone 12 Pro Max price starts at $1,099 for the 128GB model.The 256GB and 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max variants have been launched in India for Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.

The 6.7-inch iPhone will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options.

Apple iPhone 12 sale in India

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro go on sale starting October 30.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event 2020 Highlights

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

Display

Apple iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch OLED screen, whereas the iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen. The two Pro models, namely the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit Colour Depth. As widely speculated, there is no 120Hz refresh rate support on the new iPhone 12 models.

Apple iPhone 12 models come with a layer of Ceramic Shield.

Like the iPhone 11 series, Apple iPhone 12 series sports a notch for the 12MP TrueDepth camera and Face ID sensors.

Processor

All four iPhone 12 models get powered by the Apple A14 processor, which is the fastest chip on an iPhone. The new processor is based on a 5nm architecture and packs 11.8 billion transistors for increased performance and power efficiency.

Storage: iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 come with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB storage options.

Camera

Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 come with an improved dual-camera setup housing a 12MP f/1.6 wide and 12MP ultrawide lens.

The iPhone Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a triple-camera setup with a 12MP wide, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. iPhone 12 Pro comes with 4x optical zoom support, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max supports up to 5x optical zoom.

Both Pro models feature a LiDAR scanner found on the iPad Pro models.

Night Mode support has been extended to all the iPhone 12 camera sensors. Furthermore, due to a larger aperture, the lowlight performance of the ultrawide camera is also said to be improved.

Software