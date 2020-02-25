Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India with 64MP quad-camera setup, 6,000 mAh battery for Rs 14,999

Samsung has launched its first M-series smartphone for 2020, the Galaxy M31 in India. The Galaxy M31 comes as a successor to the Galaxy M30s launched late last year. Key highlights of the Galaxy M31 include a 64MP quad-camera setup, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, etc.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price and storage

Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in two storage variants — 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the 128GB storage option can be bought for Rs 15,999.

The smartphone goes on sale starting March 5 via Amazon India, Samsung online and offline retail stores as well. It will be available in Ocean Blue and Space Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a U-shaped cutout, which Samsung calls the Infinity-U display. The Full HD+ screen has a 1080*2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M31 gets powered by an Octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with 6GB RAM as standard across the two storage variants. As mentioned earlier, Galaxy M31 comes with up to 128GB internal memory, with expandable memory up to 512GB. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy M31 packs a 6,000 mAh battery with a 15W charger inside the box.

Quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view. There is also a 5MP f/2.2 macro shooter and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera with support for 4K video recording.

Biometrics include face unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.