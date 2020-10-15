Apple iPhone 11 + AirPods or Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale's iPhone 11 discount: Which is a better deal?

Apple iPhone 11 price in India has been cut down to Rs 54,900 after the iPhone 12 launch. To make the best of the festive season, Apple is also offering a pair of free AirPods with the iPhone 11 when purchased via the Apple India online store.

On the other hand, Amazon India will be offering the iPhone 11 at Rs 47,999 for the 64GB model during the Great Indian Festival sale. Both the iPhone 11 discount deals go live on October 17 on either channel.

Which deal should you go for? Apple iPhone 11 + AirPods for Rs 54,900 or just the iPhone 11 for Rs 47,999.

The official iPhone 11 price in India starts at Rs 54,900 on the Apple online store. When purchased directly via Apple, customers can get a pair of AirPods second-generation worth Rs 14,900 for free. The offer can also be availed on the purchase of the iPhone 11 128GB and 256GB storage model.

You can also choose to upgrade to AirPods with wireless charging case or AirPods Pro by paying the difference upfront.

Customers who wish to purchase the iPhone 11 with AirPods with wireless charging case need to pay an additional Rs 4,000, bringing the final price to Rs 58,900. Similarly, to get AirPods Pro at a discounted price along with the iPhone 11, you need to pay Rs 10,000 extra over the iPhone 11 price. This means that you can get the iPhone 11 + AirPods Pro for Rs 64,900.

The deals are certainly better for the ones who want to purchase an iPhone and also want a pair of Apple AirPods.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival deal, where the iPhone 11 price drops to Rs 47,999, is obviously a better deal for customers who do not want the free pair of AirPods.

In case you wish to purchase the truly-wireless earbuds separately, AirPods with wireless charging case retail for Rs 18,900, whereas the AirPods Pro is available for Rs 24,900.

However, we would recommend going with the Apple India online store deal and get the pair of AirPods for free, unless you are tight on the budget.