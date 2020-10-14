Apple iPhone 11 price cut to Rs 54,900 in India after iPhone 12 launch: Should you buy it?

After iPhone 12 launch, Apple has slashed iPhone 11 price in India to Rs 54,900 for the 64GB base variant. The higher iPhone 11 storage variants have also received a price cut in India.

Apple is also bundling a pair of AirPods for free with the iPhone 11 as a part of its Diwali offer on the Apple India online store. The offer can be availed from October 17 until stocks last.

iPhone 11 128GB storage variant has also received a massive price cut and is now available for Rs 59,900. The 256GB model will be available for Rs 69,900.

So should you buy the iPhone 11 now?

The discounted iPhone 11 price is certainly a great deal, especially with the Diwali offer. Moreover, Amazon India will be offering iPhone 11 under Rs 50,000 during the Great Indian Festival sale starting October 16. You are, however, unlikely to get free AirPods with that deal.

The iPhone 12 - successor to iPhone 11 - comes with a bunch of new upgrades but it comes with a steep price tag of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 12 India price for the 128GB and 256GB models is set at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively.

You can buy iPhone 12 mini at a relatively affordable price of Rs 69,900. However, keep in mind that the iPhone 12 mini comes with a much smaller 5.4-inch screen compared to the iPhone 11’s 6.1-inch display.

The iPhone 11 has its fair share of trade-offs though. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 now feature an OLED screen, a better set of wide and ultrawide camera sensors that also support night mode, and a faster A14 Bionic chip.

The latest iPhone 12 models also feature 5G-support. Yes, 5G is nowhere close to a commercial rollout in India but if you are someone who uses an iPhone for four years or more, there are chances that your iPhone 12 will be compatible with the 5G networks when they are possibly available in the next two-three years.

Even if you choose to buy the iPhone 11, you will continue to get Apple’s software support and a smartphone that is capable to perform smoothly for the next two-three years at least.