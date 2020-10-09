Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best smartphone deals

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart and Amazon have teased some deals for the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival. Moneycontrol News E-commerce websites are luring customers with great deals and discounts as the festive season arrives in India. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart and Amazon have teased some deals for the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival. LG G8X | Possibly the most-discounted smartphone during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the LG G8x with a dual-screen design will be available for Rs 19,999. The LG flagship was launched in December 2019 for Rs 49,999 with top-end specs like a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.4-inch FHD+ display, a dual-rear camera setup with a 12MP, f/1.8 standard sensor and a 13MP, f/2.4 ultrawide lens. and a 4,000 mAh battery with 21W fast-charging. The dual-screen attachment also has a 360-degree hinge design for flexibility while using the device. The second screen also features a second 2.1-inch monochromatic display on the cover for time, battery life and notifications. iPhone 11 | Apple iPhone 12 launch is around the corner and Amazon is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 11. For the first time since its launch, the iPhone 11 will be available under Rs 50,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The Amazon Great Indian Festival deals page teases the iPhone 11's price at Rs 4_,999. Currently, the official iPhone 11 price is Rs 68,300. Samsung Galaxy S20+ | Another flagship smartphone receiving a massive discount as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals is the Galaxy S20+. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999, down from its Rs 83,000 launch price. Moreover, As part of the Upgrade Plan, you will only have to pay 70 percent of the Galaxy S20+ price, or any Samsung phone for that matter. After using the Galaxy S20+ for a year, you can either exchange it for a new phone or pay the remaining amount and keep using the device. Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom | During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will receive a Rs 3,000 discount. The smartphones will be available at a starting price of Rs 21,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. Check our Realme X3 SuperZoom review here. OnePlus 8 | Ahead of the OnePlus 8T launch on October 14, Amazon has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 will be available under Rs 40,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The flagship smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 41,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price drops down to RS 54,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone, although launched last year, is still a very capable device. Samsung's current Note flagship is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review). Moto G9 | Moto G9 price drop during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale puts it among the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India. The smartphone will be available for Rs 9,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. First Published on Oct 9, 2020 09:42 am