Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S20+ | Another flagship smartphone receiving a massive discount as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals is the Galaxy S20+. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999, down from its Rs 83,000 launch price. Moreover, As part of the Upgrade Plan, you will only have to pay 70 percent of the Galaxy S20+ price, or any Samsung phone for that matter. After using the Galaxy S20+ for a year, you can either exchange it for a new phone or pay the remaining amount and keep using the device.