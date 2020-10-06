Amazon Great Indian Sale | Apple iPhone 11 set to retail at less than Rs 50,000 for the first time ever

Apple iPhone 11 price is set to drop significantly during the Amazon Great Indian Sale starting October 16. A teaser poster on the Amazon India app confirms that the iPhone 11 price in India will drop below Rs 50,000 during the festive season sale.

The banner does not reveal the exact price of the iPhone 11. “The most powerful iPhone ever at the lowest ever price,” the banner teases with a hidden “Rs 4_,999 price tag, hinting at a massive discount on the 64GB variant of the iPhone 11.

Currently, the official iPhone 11 price in India is set at Rs 68,300. The discount offer will certainly offer better value to users who buy the iPhone 11 during the Amazon Great Indian sale. Add to it a possible cashback/ instant discount offer on certain credit and debit cards.

Considering Apple’s track record, users will get software updates for the next three-four years, at least. Moreover, Apple iPhone 12 launch is around the corner and is expected to be priced slightly higher than the iPhone 11 series.

Apple iPhone 11 specifications

iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD panel with a wide colour gamut. The device also supports Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

It gets powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which is claimed to be the fastest processor in any smartphone. While Apple hasn’t officially revealed iPhone 11 RAM and battery details, reports suggest that the iPhone 11 has 4GB RAM and a bigger 3,190 mAh battery cell.

The iPhone 11 camera unit has two 12 MP sensors on the back for capturing wide and ultra-wide shots. For selfies, there is a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID.